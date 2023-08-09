Tyson Foods Inc. Announces Closure of Four Chicken Processing Plants to Cut Costs

Tyson Foods Inc., a leading American food company, announced that it will be closing four chicken processing plants as part of its cost-cutting strategy. The affected plants are located in North Little Rock, Arkansas; Corydon, Indiana; Dexter, Missouri; and Noel, Missouri. The company plans to shift production to other facilities and intends to cease operations at all four plants in the first two quarters of fiscal 2024.

To implement these changes, Tyson Foods estimates costs ranging between $300 million and $400 million, based on initial analysis. The company’s ongoing efforts to achieve greater productivity and cost savings began in fiscal 2022, setting a target of saving $1 billion by the end of fiscal 2024. It surpassed this goal in the second quarter of fiscal 2023, well ahead of schedule, after realizing more than $700 million in savings. These savings contributed to offsetting the impacts of inflationary market conditions.

Earlier this year, Tyson Foods faced setbacks as it posted an unexpected loss in its second quarter, leading the company to revise its sales forecast. In response, Tyson implemented a series of cost-cutting measures. Last year, it closed its corporate offices in Chicago and South Dakota, consolidating its staff in Arkansas. In March, it announced the closure of two plants in Arkansas and Virginia to optimize capacity utilization at other facilities.

In April, Tyson also had to make difficult decisions, including laying off 15% of its top management and 10% of its corporate workers, due to sharp inflation in labor, grain, and other inputs. These actions were taken to navigate the challenging business environment.

On Monday, Tyson Foods released its financial results for the fiscal third quarter, revealing a loss of $417 million, or $1.18 per share, for the period ended July 1. In contrast, the company had earned $750 million, or $2.07 per share, during the same period last year. The third quarter results included a goodwill impairment charge of $448 million.

Breaking down the figures, after excluding asset impairment charges and restructuring costs, the company’s earnings stood at 15 cents per share. This figure fell short of the 34 cents per share expected by analysts polled by Zacks Investment Research. Revenues for the quarter totaled $13.14 billion, slightly lower than the $13.5 billion from a year ago.

Despite the challenges, Tyson Foods maintains its fiscal 2023 revenue expectation, projected to be in the range of $53 billion to $54 billion. Analysts polled by FactSet have forecasted revenue of $53.74 billion for the same period.

Following the announcement, Tyson Foods’ shares fell 8% before the market opened, reflecting investor reaction to the news.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

