U Design Week 2023 Kicks off Ali Yuanjing Joins Hands with Industry Partners to Unveil Uwin Yuanverse and “Cloud Game +” Forum_Content_Technology_Creation

Original Title: U Design Week 2023 Kicks off Ali Yuanjing Joins Hands with Industry Partners to Appear at Uwin Yuan Universe and “Cloud Game +” Forum

From June 1st, Alibaba “U Design Week” 2023 will be held at Hangzhou International Expo Center. With the theme of “Designed by U of the Times”, the conference set up three major sections: Ucan Design Professional Forum, Usee Design Art Festival, and Uwin Design Industry Accelerator, combining professional perspectives, business trends, and industrial opportunities to vividly interpret the design of the times.

As an integrated research and operation service platform for cloud games and the metaverse era, Yuanjing hosted the Uwin metaverse and “cloud game +” industry forum on the afternoon of June 3. Entrepreneurs, scholars, and technology experts from Yuanjing, Unity China, Outlets (China), Imagination, Mobile Tmall, and Minzu University of China gathered together to discuss digital content creation in the “full cloud” era. Influencers share their views. Participants discussed topics such as the innovation of 3D content creation mode, how Metaverse and cloud games are combined with AIGC technology, the business innovation brought about by the integration of cloud game technology and various industries, and the key features and capability requirements of the next stage of Metaverse. After a full discussion, many constructive points of view were put forward, which pointed out the direction for the next development of Metaverse and “Cloud Game +”.

With the continuous development of the Internet, especially the mobile Internet, the digital economy has become an indispensable part of life, and the form of digital content is also constantly evolving with changes in demand and technology.

“From cloud games, cloud porting to cloud native, more and more content development tools will enter the production process of games and metaverse content, and will eventually enter products. These will change the way content is distributed and provide new The value of content consumption.” Wang Mao, general manager of Alibaba Cloud Game Division (Yuanjing), said, “The Metaverse that will land next will present the following technical features: First, ecological content creation. With the blessing of AIGC, It will greatly improve content production efficiency and release content creativity; the second is the open interconnection, standardization, and ecologicalization of the Metaverse; the third is to build the value system of the Metaverse so that the Metaverse can continue to create commercial value.

