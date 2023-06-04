U Design Week 2023 Kicks off Ali Yuanjing Joins Hands with Industry Partners to Unveil Uwin Yuanverse and “Cloud Game +” Forum_Content_Technology_Creation

From June 1st, Alibaba “U Design Week” 2023 will be held at Hangzhou International Expo Center. With the theme of “Designed by U of the Times”, the conference set up three major sections: Ucan Design Professional Forum, Usee Design Art Festival, and Uwin Design Industry Accelerator, combining professional perspectives, business trends, and industrial opportunities to vividly interpret the design of the times.
As an integrated research and operation service platform for cloud games and the metaverse era, Yuanjing hosted the Uwin metaverse and “cloud game +” industry forum on the afternoon of June 3. Entrepreneurs, scholars, and technology experts from Yuanjing, Unity China, Outlets (China), Imagination, Mobile Tmall, and Minzu University of China gathered together to discuss digital content creation in the “full cloud” era. Influencers share their views. Participants discussed topics such as the innovation of 3D content creation mode, how Metaverse and cloud games are combined with AIGC technology, the business innovation brought about by the integration of cloud game technology and various industries, and the key features and capability requirements of the next stage of Metaverse. After a full discussion, many constructive points of view were put forward, which pointed out the direction for the next development of Metaverse and “Cloud Game +”.
With the continuous development of the Internet, especially the mobile Internet, the digital economy has become an indispensable part of life, and the form of digital content is also constantly evolving with changes in demand and technology.
“From cloud games, cloud porting to cloud native, more and more content development tools will enter the production process of games and metaverse content, and will eventually enter products. These will change the way content is distributed and provide new The value of content consumption.” Wang Mao, general manager of Alibaba Cloud Game Division (Yuanjing), said, “The Metaverse that will land next will present the following technical features: First, ecological content creation. With the blessing of AIGC, It will greatly improve content production efficiency and release content creativity; the second is the open interconnection, standardization, and ecologicalization of the Metaverse; the third is to build the value system of the Metaverse so that the Metaverse can continue to create commercial value.
It is foreseeable that the “full cloud” content creation mode created by the combination of the real-time interactive cloud rendering technology precipitated from cloud gaming technology and AIGC will realize the “freedom of creation” of content. Relying on the cloud’s massive graphics computing power and storage, and efficient tools supported by AIGC technology, creators can not only generate 3D scenes and refined objects efficiently, quickly, and at low cost, but also deploy the created content to the cloud in one stop. And through access and use of various terminal devices, creators can really focus on content creation itself and create a truly immersive and interactive virtual space.
It is worth noting that during the interactive experience, users access a large amount of virtual data and models in real time, and perform frequent interactive operations and graphics generation, which will inevitably bring about ultra-large-scale data throughput and calculation. This is inseparable from the strong support of “back-end infrastructure (computing power)” and “underlying architecture (cloud rendering engine)”, and cloud game technology is the core capability of metaverse space design and application implementation.
The innovative development of technology is inseparable from the active promotion of scientific and technological enterprises. At present, many companies have taken “cloud game +” as the origin, continuously broadened the technical boundaries, and promoted the ecological transformation of digital content in the dimensions of underlying technology, scenarios and data.
At the forum, Zhang Junbo, President and CEO of Unity China, took Metaverse as an example, and shared the key to “full cloud” digital content creation from a technical perspective. The only way to create content in the metaverse.” He said, “AIGC is not isolated, but serves content creation. The prosperity of the metaverse requires the support of massive content. The metaverse is not a distant future, but has been subtly affecting our lives. every aspect.”
Wang Xiaoxin, Product Management Director of Imagination China, added that cloud games are the foundation of the entire Metaverse. To put it simply, the gap between players and non-players is filled in the game. When players have the social attributes of non-players and can realize daily social interaction, services, and consumption in cloud games, the entire Metaverse will be realized.
Guo Kuangye, deputy general manager of Alibaba Cloud Game Division (Yuanjing), introduced that Yuanjing has focused on the most challenging field of cloud games since its inception, and that Metaverse has moved from a concept craze to a healthy stage of industrial development and technology polishing. . In the process of feeding back into the Metaverse, cloud game technology has great potential. For example, Yuanjing has created benchmark projects such as Yuanjing Boyu and East Lake Cherry Garden to maximize the value of content creativity.
Cloud game technology is closely integrated with all walks of life to form a scenario solution with industry characteristics
Many industries have achieved phased results in the metaverse, creating a metaverse and “cloud game +” scene with industry characteristics. Some industries, such as cultural tourism, marketing, e-commerce, and physical commerce, have derived solutions such as digital collections, virtual practice, interactive marketing, and space e-commerce in the process of using new digital content.
At the forum, Li Zhongmin, chairman of the board of directors of Outlets (China), believed that future commerce will be a model of close integration and coordinated development of experience space and e-commerce. In the past year, Outlets (China) has actively explored the business model, such as deeply implementing the “one city, one policy” product strategy, and will create extremely regional outlets in Xiongan, Chongli, Gaoping, Qingxu and other places. The characteristic urban Internet celebrity IP life experience space, with the help of physical space and e-commerce platform, creates a digital and futuristic commercial body, and constantly innovates user shopping experience.
In the current hot field of cultural tourism, “Yuanjing Boyu” under Yuanjing has also teamed up with a number of national first-level museums to create the world‘s first 100% all-cloud and gamified cultural tourism Metaverse. According to reports, Ali Yuanjing and Xi’an Museum have personified the cultural relics through deep excavation of the stories behind the cultural relics, combined with the historical design of “Bao Zhu Ji” to design an interactive experience plot, using 3D real-time cloud rendering technology and high-definition modeling to present an immersive metaverse world, allowing cultural relics Walk out of the exhibition hall and meet the public with a more lively and plump posture.
Long-term technological accumulation escorts the transformation of digital content creation mode
In the round table session, Wang Mao, general manager of Alibaba Cloud Game Division (Yuanjing), Zhao Kun, head of mobile Tmall App of Taotian Group, and Li Zhongmin, chairman of the board of directors of Outlets (China), focused on “ecological co-construction of Metaverse” ” A heated discussion took place, with Guo Quanzhong, a professor at the School of Journalism and Communication, Minzu University of China, serving as the moderator.
From the perspective of real business, Li Zhongmin shared his views on the technology boom: “I think the emergence of any new technology or ecology should be considered from the perspective of reducing costs, increasing output value, or improving experience. Metaverse Cutting-edge technologies such as artificial intelligence and virtual humans will usher in a big explosion in the future.”
Regarding the definition of metaverse ecology, Zhao Kun believes that it can be divided into creator ecology and technology ecology according to the service objects. “Constructing the metaverse ecology should start from the perspective of users, and it is also very beneficial to be able to create emotional and spiritual values for users.” He said that the future of metaverse can be described in eight words-immersive, at your fingertips and.
For content creators, how should they embrace the opportunities of the new era? Wang Mao suggested that everyone can try new tools, new technologies and even new formats more bravely, and use the power of technology and cloud computing power to release the creativity and imagination of creators and develop new content value market. As a cloud game and metaverse technology service provider, Yuanjing has long been focusing on the underlying core technology innovation, and has continuously driven the implementation of cloud game and metaverse solutions in various industries. Up to now, Yuanjing has not only accumulated experience in many cloud game cases such as Mihayou’s “Yun·Yuan Shen” and NetEase’s “Naishuihan”, but also supported the mobile phone Tmall 3D Music Festival, East Lake Cherry Garden, and the online cultural relics exhibition of Xi’an Museum And many other high-quality Metaverse projects.
The advancement of technology will promote the further release of digital content productivity. Yuanjing and Unity China jointly empower developers’ cloud creativity; and work closely with hardware and chip manufacturers such as Intel, AMD, and NVIDIA, through infrastructure innovation, software and hardware collaboration, etc. The method improves the quality of cloud games, reduces costs and improves efficiency in the content creation process, and provides high-quality experience.
