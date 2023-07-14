U.K. Stocks Close Lower as Technology, Financials Weigh on Market

U.K. stocks ended lower on Friday, with the Investing.com UK 100 down 0.09%. The decline was driven by losses in the technology, consumer goods, and travel sectors.

Among the top performers of the session were Spirax-Sarco Engineering PLC, which saw a 3.11% increase, London Stock Exchange, which rose by 2.45%, and Mondi PLC, which gained 1.85%.

On the other hand, Ocado Group PLC, EasyJet, and Carnival Corporation were among the worst performers. Ocado Group PLC fell by 4.13%, EasyJet declined by 3.65%, and Carnival Corporation was down 2.72%.

Overall, 948 stocks on the London Stock Exchange experienced a decline, outnumbering the 671 stocks that closed higher. Meanwhile, 511 stocks remained unchanged.

Moving on to commodities, gold futures for August options experienced a slight decline of 0.03%, or 0.65 points, ending at $1,963.15. As for crude oil futures, the WTI crude oil futures contract for August delivery fell 1.77%, trading at $75.53, while the September London Brent crude oil futures contract declined by 1.68%, ending at $79.99.

In the currency market, GBP/USD remained fairly steady, showing no significant change with a 0.23% increase, resulting in an exchange rate of 1.31. Similarly, EUR/GBP remained mostly unchanged with a slight 0.27% increase, resulting in a quotation of 0.86.

Looking at the U.S. dollar index futures, there was a 0.16% rise to 99.61.

Overall, the U.K. stock market ended the day with a slight decline, impacted by losses in various sectors. Investors will closely monitor the ongoing developments in both domestic and international markets for further insights on the future direction of the U.K. stock market.