U.S. 5-year Treasury yields fell to the lowest in the year Market bets the Fed will cut interest rates|Fed_Sina Finance_Sina.com

[U.S. 5-year Treasury yield fell to lowest market bet on Fed rate cut this year]Financial Associated Press, May 5th, as traders increased their bets on the Federal Reserve’s interest rate cut in the second half of this year, the 5-year U.S. Treasury yield fell to its lowest level since August. The five-year yield fell as much as 7 basis points to just under 3.23%, a level last touched on Aug. 30. The highest five-year yield reached this year was 4.37% on March 8.

