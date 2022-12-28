© Reuters. U.S. bond yields rose sharply on the first day after the holiday, market interest rate peak pricing approached 5% again



News from the Financial Associated Press on December 27 (edited by Xiaoxiang)On the first trading day after the Christmas holiday, U.S. bond yields of various maturities generally rose, as investors tried to reassess the specific path of the Federal Reserve’s interest rate hike next year, and the optimization of China‘s immigration policy also further supported the hope of global economic growth. One of the most intuitive changes in the market on Tuesday is: the interest rate swap market’s prediction of the Fed’s interest rate peak next year is approaching the 5% mark again!

According to market data, the yields of U.S. bonds of various maturities opened higher and higher after the Christmas holiday on Tuesday. As of late New York session, the 2-year U.S. bond yield rose 4.9 basis points to 4.383%, the 5-year U.S. bond yield rose 8.2 basis points to 3.945%, and the 10-year U.S. bond yield rose 9.3 basis points to 3.845%. , The 30-year U.S. bond yield rose 10.4 basis points to 3.931%.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. bond has continued to climb steadily since hitting a near three-month low on Dec. 7, hitting a five-week high of 3.862 percent overnight.

Investors have been trying to predict how high the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates, which has tightened policy sharply this year as it continues to combat high inflation while trying to avoid a recession.

Fed officials’ own dot-plot projections for December show the federal funds rate climbing as high as 5.1% next year, while Fed Chairman Jerome Powell and other Fed officials have repeatedly stressed the likely need to keep rates elevated for longer level in order to completely curb inflation.

According to the latest pricing in the interest rate futures market, traders’ bets on the peak of the Fed’s interest rate next year and the rate cut rate in the second half of the year all changed significantly yesterday—the forecast for the peak interest rate rose to 4.98%, the highest level since early this month. Some time the CPI was the highest since the release date, while bets on the magnitude of the rate cut narrowed to 41 basis points.

On the economic data front, the U.S. goods trade deficit narrowed in November to the smallest level since December 2020 as imports fell sharply, preliminary data from the U.S. Commerce Department showed on Tuesday. The goods trade deficit, not adjusted for inflation, fell 15.6 percent to $83.3 billion in November, the largest drop since 2009, compared with the median forecast of $96.3 billion by economists. Imports fell 7.6% to $252.2 billion, the lowest level in more than a year; exports fell 3.1% to $168.9 billion.

In addition, as higher mortgage rates continue to drag down demand for home purchases, home prices in the United States fell again in October from the previous month. The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller National Home Price Index fell 0.5% in October from the previous month, the fourth straight month of decline.

Rising yields weigh on growth stocks again

As the “anchor of global asset pricing”, the sharp rise in the 10-year U.S. bond yield overnight has undoubtedly had a more obvious impact on the trend of U.S. stocks.The three major U.S. stock indexes ended mixed on Tuesday, with the Nasdaq showing the weakest performance among the three major indexes overnight as rising U.S. bond yields weighed on interest rate-sensitive large technology stocks.

As of the close, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 37.63 points, or 0.1%, to close at 33,241.56 on Tuesday. The S&P 500 index fell 15.57 points, or 0.4%, to close at 3829.25 points. The Nasdaq Composite Index, which is concentrated in technology stocks, fell 144.64 points, or 1.4%, to close at 10353.23 points.

“Rising Treasury yields are putting pressure on growth stocks, while on the other hand, industrials, utilities and energy stocks are doing very well. Money is flowing out of growth and into value stocks, which is what we’ve seen all year It’s a microcosm of what’s going on,” said Ryan Detrick, chief market strategist at Carson Group.

Rising U.S. Treasury yields are putting pressure on rate-sensitive growth stocks, a recurring market theme in 2022. Growth stocks have plunged more than 30% this year, while value stocks have lost only about 7.5% over the same period.

“It’s been a bad year for stocks, but worse for bonds. It’s extremely rare,” Detrick said.

Looking ahead to the final three trading days before the end of the year, many in the industry warn that it is difficult to infer any specific direction given the limited trading activity around the holidays. So far in December, the S&P 500 has fallen about 5.8 percent, while the Dow and Nasdaq have fallen 4 percent and 8.5 percent, respectively, both on track for their biggest monthly losses since September.