U.S. “bright” economic data puts further pressure on the yuan?Institution: interest rate differentials generally weaken the exchange rate in the short term_Oriental Fortune Network

On June 27, Beijing time, the latest U.S. economic data unexpectedly strengthened. The data showed that new home sales in May reached an annualized rate of 763,000, the highest since February 2022, much better than the expected 675,000. New home sales rose 12.2% month-on-month in May, the third consecutive month of growth, compared to expectations for a 1.2% decline.

Meanwhile, the US consumer confidence index rose to 109.7 in June from 102.5 in May, beating expectations of all economists surveyed.

On June 28, the chief economist of a securities company told the Financial Associated Press that the short-term strengthening of the US economic data in May is a phased state and cannot change the core contradictions of the US economy such as high debt, high interest rates and high inflation. The share of trade has declined, and the direct impact of the U.S. economy on the country is weakening. At present, the domestic economy is relying more on itself in the slow recovery stage.

The latest forecast of CME “Fed Watch” shows that the probability that the Fed will keep interest rates unchanged at 5.00%-5.25% in July is 23.1%, and the probability of raising interest rates by 25 basis points to the range of 5.25%-5.50% is 76.9%.

Affected by stronger data and rising expectations of the Fed’s interest rate hike, the U.S. dollar index strengthened. On the evening of June 27th, Beijing time, the U.S. dollar index rebounded from a recent low of 102.3197. volatility, the RMB continued to weaken. As of press time, the offshore exchange rate has continuously broken through the 7.24 and 7.25 barriers, and the onshore spot rate has also broken through 7.24.

Regarding the impact of the RMB exchange rate, the chief economist of the above-mentioned securities company believes that the recent global de-dollarization and the increase in short-term RMB investment may lead to a phased weakening of the RMB, but the long-term strengthening trend will not be changed. With the internationalization of the renminbi, the use and demand of the renminbi will increase, and the value of the renminbi will first depreciate and then rise.

US economy strengthens, yuan exchange rate under pressure

Huatai Futures issued a view that last week, Federal Reserve Chairman Powell reiterated the hawkish stance of raising interest rates twice this year, the initial PMI values ​​​​of the United States and Europe in June were weak, and geopolitical conflicts and other events successively impacted market sentiment. Come to the test.

Global risk aversion is superimposed on the impact of stronger US economic data on the 27th, and the US dollar index and interest rate expectations strengthen.

On the evening of June 27, Beijing time, the U.S. dollar index rebounded from its recent low of 102.3197; the price of U.S. Treasury bonds fell across the board overnight, and the yields of various terms rose one after another. As of late New York session, the 2-year U.S. bond yield rose 1.5 basis points to 4.768%, the 5-year U.S. bond yield rose 6.4 basis points to 4.04%, and the 10-year U.S. bond yield rose 4.1 basis points to 3.771%. .

Chen Xing, an analyst at Caitong Securities, believes that the trend of the US dollar is undoubtedly the most critical factor affecting the RMB exchange rate. The average range of the US dollar index last year and this year was as high as 103, which already brought depreciation pressure. There is a slight disconnect between this round of changes in the RMB exchange rate and the U.S. dollar, and the depreciation of the offshore RMB exchange rate far exceeds the passive depreciation corresponding to the rise in the U.S. dollar. The reason is that in the context of general interest rate hikes around the world, my country has instead announced a 10BP cut in interest rates. As a result, the exchange rates of economies that have adopted loose policies, including Turkey and Japan, have depreciated to a large extent relative to the US dollar.

A number of listed companies involved in export business: exchange rate fluctuations have a two-way impact

For market players, especially export companies, exchange rate fluctuations have a two-way impact.

Yongshuntai (001338.SZ) stated on the investor interaction platform on June 26 that the company’s export of malt is mainly settled in US dollars. The depreciation of the RMB against the US dollar will have a certain positive impact on the sales of the company’s products.

Zhiou Technology (301376.SZ) stated on the investor interaction platform on June 27 that the depreciation of the RMB will have a certain impact on the exchange gain and loss items of the income statement. However, the company comprehensively uses foreign exchange hedging tools to stabilize the impact of exchange gains and losses on the company’s overall performance. The company’s overseas sales business mainly uses Euro, US dollar, British pound, Canadian dollar and Japanese yen as the settlement currency. If the RMB depreciates against a specific settlement currency, it will bring positive gains to the main business income settled in that currency.

Jiansheng Group (603558) stated on the interactive platform that the company’s income is basically settled in US dollars, and the depreciation of the renminbi is beneficial to the company’s exports, and it will also generate some exchange gains. In order to reduce the impact of exchange rate fluctuations on the company’s operating performance and cost control, and effectively avoid risks in the foreign exchange market, the company has carried out foreign exchange hedging business.

AGS (688581.SH) stated on the investor interaction platform on June 28 that the depreciation of the RMB exchange rate has a positive impact on the company’s increase in overseas sales revenue. RMB depreciation will not reduce the company’s competitiveness and sales.

Regarding the fluctuation of the RMB exchange rate, the chief economist of the above-mentioned securities company believes that the RMB exchange rate itself is a managed floating exchange rate system pegged to a basket of currencies, and has a counter-cyclical adjustment mechanism. If the market is too panic, an adjustment mechanism can be adopted to calm market sentiment.

Many institutions: The RMB exchange rate may depreciate first and then rise

At the end of last year, the offshore RMB exchange rate against the US dollar once fell to 7.3748, and then continued to appreciate, reaching a maximum of 6.6975. The current round of RMB depreciation began in April, and the RMB depreciated all the way until it fell below 7.2 recently. Whether it will continue to fall beyond last year’s low point has aroused market concern.

On June 27, the central parity rate of the RMB exchange rate in the inter-bank foreign exchange market was 7.2098 yuan to the US dollar, which was 111 pips lower than market expectations. This is also the time since November 2022 that the official median price has been stronger than market expectations.

Zhu Qibing, an analyst at Bank of China Securities, believes that this situation may show the official intention to stabilize the dollar-renminbi exchange rate level. After the announcement, both onshore and offshore renminbi strengthened rapidly.

On June 28, the central bank authorized the China Foreign Exchange Trading Center to announce that the central parity rate of the RMB exchange rate in the interbank foreign exchange market on June 28, 2023 is: 1 U.S. dollar to RMB 7.2101. 3 basis points.

Caitong Securities analyst Chen Xing believes that my country’s loose monetary policy orientation is difficult to adjust in the short term, and subsequent changes in the RMB exchange rate will depend on two factors: one is the trend of the US dollar, and the other is the attitude of my country’s central bank to the continued depreciation of the exchange rate.

Due to the recent significant changes in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, the risk aversion sentiment in the global market has also increased, and the US dollar may remain strong and volatile in the short term, which will undoubtedly bring greater pressure on the RMB exchange rate.

The chief economist of the above-mentioned brokerage firm believes that the recent de-dollarization of the world and the increase in short-term RMB investment may lead to a periodic weakening of the RMB, but the long-term strengthening trend will not be changed. With the internationalization of the renminbi, the use and demand of the renminbi will increase, and there will be a situation of first falling and then rising.

On June 26, the Shanghai Securities released a report that also believed that the market’s expectation for the medium and long-term trend of the RMB exchange rate is to “level first and then rise.” The median value of the RMB exchange rate market forecast for the next four periods (end of June, end of August, end of November 2023, and end of May 2024) are 7.00, 7.00, 6.90, and 6.75, respectively. It can be seen that the market expects the short-to-medium-term trend of the RMB exchange rate to remain stable, with a slow recovery rather than continuous depreciation.

Original title: U.S. “bright” economic data puts further pressure on the yuan?Institution: The spread of interest rates generally weakens the exchange rate in the short term, but de-dollarization is good for the long term

