The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) sued Binance Holdings Ltd. on Monday, accusing the operator of the world‘s largest cryptocurrency exchange of violating U.S. rules requiring futures and other derivatives to be traded on regulated platforms.

The CFTC lawsuit also names Binance founder Changpeng Zhao and Samuel Lim, whom the agency believes was Binance’s first chief compliance officer, as defendants. The lawsuit seeks an award of damages and fines, as well as an order preventing the company from continuing to engage in any violations of U.S. rules.

The CFTC alleges in the civil lawsuit that despite public statements by Binance to restrict Americans from using its platform, the company has taken a planned, phased approach to increasing its presence in the United States. Binance solicited both retail and institutional clients without registration, the CFTC said.

