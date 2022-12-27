Since the outbreak of the new crown epidemic in 2020, China‘s GDP share has increased rapidly relative to the United States, but this momentum is likely to stop temporarily in 2022. As shown in Figure 1, China’s GDP accounted for 66.8% of the United States at the end of 2019, but by the end of 2021, this proportion has risen to 76.1%, with an average annual increase of 4.6 percentage points, much higher than the 10-year period from 2015 to 2019. average (1.4 percentage points). However, in the first three quarters of 2022, China‘s GDP converted into US dollars accounted for 68.3% of US GDP, and it is foreseeable that there will be a certain decline throughout the year (Figure 1).

Except for China, in 2022, the proportion of GDP of major economies relative to the United States will decline significantly. For example, the euro area, Japan, and the United Kingdom will account for 62.5%, 21.2%, and 13.4% of the U.S. GDP in 2021; 12.1%. As the recovery of the U.S. economy has strengthened in the fourth quarter of 2022 (the latest Q4 GDP tracked by the Atlanta Fed’s GDPNow has a quarter-on-quarter annualized rate of 3.7%), the proportion of the above three major economies to U.S. GDP will further decline throughout the year (Figure 2).

What would cause these economies’ share of U.S. GDP to decline across the board in 2022? There are nothing more than two factors: one is the relative change in the nominal economic growth rate; the other is the appreciation of the exchange rate of the US dollar against the currencies of these economies. Of course, there are differences in the dominant factors of each economy: for example, the euro area and the United Kingdom, due to the high inflation caused by the Russo-Ukraine war, the nominal GDP growth rate of the two in the first three quarters of 2022 (8.3% and 10.4% respectively) and the The United States is equivalent (9.9%). It can be seen that its decline in the proportion of GDP relative to the United States is mainly due to the depreciation of the exchange rate (the depreciation of the euro and the British pound by 6.6% and 10.9% from 2022 to the present). In contrast, the decline in China and Japan’s share of U.S. GDP in 2022 is due to the low growth rate of nominal GDP (the nominal GDP growth rates of China and Japan in the first three quarters were 3.7 and 8.7 percentage points lower than that of the United States, respectively), There is also exchange rate depreciation (from 2022 to now, the renminbi and the yen have depreciated by 8.8% and 13.4% against the US dollar, respectively)

So, if the Chinese economy achieves a growth rate of 5% in 2023, can it completely reverse the declining trend of the US GDP in 2022? According to the latest forecast of the Federal Reserve’s December interest rate meeting, the real GDP growth rate of the United States in 2023 will only be 0.5%. If we assume: 1) The GDP deflator of the United States will fall to 4% in 2023 (7.4% in the first three quarters of 2022) ); 2) China‘s GDP deflator in 2023 will be 2.5% (3.1% in the first three quarters of 2022); Based on the above assumptions, it is not difficult to calculate that in 2023 China’s GDP will account for 72.5% of US GDP, up from around 70% in 2022. Of course, if it is to rise to a high of 76.1% in 2021, unless the Chinese economy achieves a growth rate significantly higher than 5%, or the renminbi appreciates by 5% against the US dollar. As a scenario analysis, Figure 3 shows the changes in the proportion of China‘s GDP in the United States under different Chinese economic growth rates and RMB appreciation rates in 2023.

