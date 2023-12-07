U.S. Commerce Secretary Raimondo called for measures to restrict China’s access to semiconductors and cutting-edge technologies. The Department of Commerce responded_Oriental Fortune Network

The U.S. Commerce Secretary called for measures to restrict China’s access to semiconductors and cutting-edge technologies, and the Department of Commerce responded

At the recent regular press conference held by the Ministry of Commerce, a reporter asked about the remarks made by U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo regarding China’s threat to U.S. national security and the measures proposed to restrict China’s access to semiconductors and cutting-edge technologies. In response, Ministry of Commerce spokesperson He Yadong emphasized that China has no intentions of surpassing or replacing the United States and called for responsible management of competitive factors in bilateral relations.

He Yadong stressed that suppressing China’s science and technology would hinder China’s high-quality development and deprive the Chinese people of their right to development. He expressed hope for the effective implementation of the important consensus reached during the meeting between the heads of state of China and the United States.

Furthermore, the Ministry of Commerce spokesperson addressed the U.S. export restrictions on semiconductors and cutting-edge technologies, emphasizing China’s firm opposition to the measures. He argued that such restrictions, along with other measures taken by the United States against China, undermine market rules and international economic and trade order, threatening the stability of global industrial and supply chains.

Additionally, the Ministry of Commerce condemned the recent U.S. guidance restricting Chinese companies and battery components from receiving electric vehicle tax credits. This discriminatory policy was described as a violation of WTO rules and principles, disrupting international trade and investment.

Furthermore, the Ministry of Commerce expressed concern over the EU’s countervailing investigation into Chinese electric vehicles, stating that such measures are not in the interests of the Chinese and European auto industries and will have a negative impact on China-EU economic and trade relations.

In conclusion, the Ministry of Commerce urged the U.S. and EU to respect market principles, abide by WTO rules, and create a fair and non-discriminatory business environment to promote mutually beneficial and win-win development.

The news article highlights the ongoing tensions between China and the United States and the EU, with the Ministry of Commerce firmly opposing the various measures taken against China and emphasizing the need for fair and just international trade practices.

