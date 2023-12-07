Home » U.S. Commerce Secretary Raimondo called for measures to restrict China’s access to semiconductors and cutting-edge technologies. The Department of Commerce responded_Oriental Fortune Network
Business

U.S. Commerce Secretary Raimondo called for measures to restrict China’s access to semiconductors and cutting-edge technologies. The Department of Commerce responded_Oriental Fortune Network

by admin
U.S. Commerce Secretary Raimondo called for measures to restrict China’s access to semiconductors and cutting-edge technologies. The Department of Commerce responded_Oriental Fortune Network

The U.S. Commerce Secretary called for measures to restrict China’s access to semiconductors and cutting-edge technologies, and the Department of Commerce responded

At the recent regular press conference held by the Ministry of Commerce, a reporter asked about the remarks made by U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo regarding China’s threat to U.S. national security and the measures proposed to restrict China’s access to semiconductors and cutting-edge technologies. In response, Ministry of Commerce spokesperson He Yadong emphasized that China has no intentions of surpassing or replacing the United States and called for responsible management of competitive factors in bilateral relations.

He Yadong stressed that suppressing China’s science and technology would hinder China’s high-quality development and deprive the Chinese people of their right to development. He expressed hope for the effective implementation of the important consensus reached during the meeting between the heads of state of China and the United States.

Furthermore, the Ministry of Commerce spokesperson addressed the U.S. export restrictions on semiconductors and cutting-edge technologies, emphasizing China’s firm opposition to the measures. He argued that such restrictions, along with other measures taken by the United States against China, undermine market rules and international economic and trade order, threatening the stability of global industrial and supply chains.

Additionally, the Ministry of Commerce condemned the recent U.S. guidance restricting Chinese companies and battery components from receiving electric vehicle tax credits. This discriminatory policy was described as a violation of WTO rules and principles, disrupting international trade and investment.

Furthermore, the Ministry of Commerce expressed concern over the EU’s countervailing investigation into Chinese electric vehicles, stating that such measures are not in the interests of the Chinese and European auto industries and will have a negative impact on China-EU economic and trade relations.

See also  The prices of Netflix subscriptions in Italy are increasing

In conclusion, the Ministry of Commerce urged the U.S. and EU to respect market principles, abide by WTO rules, and create a fair and non-discriminatory business environment to promote mutually beneficial and win-win development.

The news article highlights the ongoing tensions between China and the United States and the EU, with the Ministry of Commerce firmly opposing the various measures taken against China and emphasizing the need for fair and just international trade practices.

You may also like

Having acquired 100% of Istituto Volta, Kyip Capital...

The main players have been fleeing stocks continuously,...

Investor Carmen Mayer: That’s why I avoid buy-and-hold

Los Angeles Announces Minimum Wage Increase to $17.28...

Investing in a Bank VS Investing on Your...

Inflation rebounds, the Fed may keep interest rates...

Four minus for the new relief law

Greece approves same-sex marriages

Doctors use Apple’s Vision Pro glasses during spinal...

Mega Millions Jackpot Skyrockets to $735 Million: March...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy