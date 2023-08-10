U.S. CPI Eyes New Investment Restrictions on China, Financial Markets Brace for Impact

U.S. CPI Holds Its Breath to Wait for New Restrictions on U.S. Investment in China or Limited Impact

Investing.com – Here are the top 5 things you need to know about the financial markets on Thursday, August 10:

1. U.S. inflation data will be released soon, and the market is generally expected to rebound slightly

On Thursday, the all-important U.S. data for July is expected to provide investors with a fresh chance to assess inflation trends in the world‘s largest economy and update expectations for Federal Reserve decision-making.

Economists forecast headline CPI to rise to a 3.3% annual rate from 3.0% in June. However, given the unusually low base in July 2022, the market may not be too concerned about this CPI acceleration.

It is expected to remain at 0.2%. At the same time, excluding volatile items such as food and energy, the annual rate is expected to remain at 4.8%, and the monthly rate remains unchanged at 0.2%.

For the Fed, easing a tight labor market and reducing overheating inflation have been the main goals of its upward revisions for more than a year. Since the CPI peaked at 9.1% last summer, headline inflation has been falling steadily, approaching the 2% target, but the core CPI remains high.

In the latest meeting, the Federal Reserve chose to further raise interest rates by 25 basis points, and pointed out that future policy decisions will depend on data, so this CPI data may become one of the important data that the Federal Reserve must consider.

2. U.S. stock futures rise

U.S. stock futures rose as investors awaited inflation data while continuing to digest a fresh batch of corporate earnings.

Investing.com’s U.S. stock quotes show that as of 18:36 Beijing time (6:36 a.m. Eastern Time), blue-chip stocks rose 155 points, or 0.44%, and rose 20.6 points, or about 0.46%. Technology stocks mainly rose 83.1 points, or 0.55%.

While the CPI is likely to grab the headlines today, investors will also need to keep an eye on the July data, which could also influence market sentiment.

Elsewhere, Alibaba (NYSE: BABA), Six Flags (NYSE: SIX), and Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL) are due to report earnings today. Earnings reports after the close on Wednesday could also weigh on investor interest.

3. Disney’s streaming service raises prices to make up for weaker business

Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) shares were higher in pre-market trading, despite poor performance in several businesses including television and movies, but the company announced a series of streaming media service price increases to make up for the negative impact of some business weakness.

Meanwhile, streaming businesses including Disney+ and Hulu reported smaller-than-expected losses in the fiscal third quarter due to markups and cuts to promotional costs. Total paying subscribers, however, fell to 146.1 million, with India’s Disney+Hotstar brand being the most dragged down after Disney lost the digital rights to the Indian Premier League.

In addition, Disney CEO Bob Iger acknowledged that the recent performance of Disney’s acclaimed film business has been “really disappointing.” The television operating business, which once drove Disney’s M&A activity, also saw revenue and profits fall as viewers canceled cable and the advertising market weakened.

Bob Iger has begun restructuring Disney’s operations since returning to the company’s leadership last November. He told investors the company is considering “a range of strategic options” for the cable network. He also emphasized that movies, theme parks, and streaming will be the pillars of Disney’s future growth, notably not mentioning the cable division.

4. U.S. restrictions on technology investment in China may have limited impact on China‘s economy and capital market

According to a report from the World Wide Web, U.S. President Biden signed an executive order on “restrictions on investment in China” on Wednesday (9th) local time. Notify the U.S. government of investment in China in the field of science and technology.

According to the report, this executive order authorizes the U.S. Treasury Department to prohibit or restrict U.S. investment in Chinese entities in three areas, including semiconductors and microelectronics, quantum information technology, and artificial intelligence systems.

Soochow Securities stated that the short-term impact of the executive order on the Chinese economy and capital market is limited. The agency pointed out that “over the past five years, both foreign direct investment and venture capital investment in China by the United States have continued to decline. From the perspective of countries that currently attract FDI to China, the United States has accounted for less than 1.5%.”

At the same time, “Since passive securities investment (such as index investment) is not within the scope of the ban, forced liquidation will not occur.”

However, Soochow Securities pointed out that this order may affect the allocation of Western investors to Chinese stocks. When doing so, it is important to consider not only existing regulations but also the backdrop of increased political scrutiny of China-related activities, which could force Western institutional investors to reconsider their presence in China. Invest.”

5. U.S. crude oil price Rampage markets focus on U.S. inflation data

Oil prices were volatile, with traders closely watching key U.S. inflation data to be released later.

Data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) on Wednesday showed U.S. inventories unexpectedly rose in the week ended Aug. 4, but gasoline and distillate inventories fell more than expected. A surge in inventories helped push crude prices higher despite concerns over weak demand in China, the world‘s largest oil importer.

As of 18:37 Beijing time (6:37 a.m. Eastern Time), Investing.com Commodity Markets showed that: it fell 0.34% to $84.10/barrel; it fell 0.22% to $87.36/barrel.

Brent hit a fresh six-month high on Wednesday, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate hit its highest level since November 2022.

***

Compiler: Liu Chuan

