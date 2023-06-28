U.S. crude oil inventories decreased, oil prices gradually stabilized, pay attention to Powell’s speech! Provided by Investing.com

© Reuters.

Investing.com – International oil prices edged up in early Asian trade on Wednesday after data showed U.S. crude inventories had fallen over the past week. Still, traders remain uneasy about the direction of interest rate policy from central banks around the world – crude oil prices have fallen sharply over the past five sessions amid persistent concerns that rising rates will weigh on economic activity and erode demand for crude.

As of press time, it rose 0.55% to $72.19; up 0.56% to $68.08. Both contracts have lost nearly 7 percent, or about $5, over the past five sessions.

With the deteriorating economic conditions in various regions of the world, although there are signs of tightening crude oil supply in the near future, it does not seem to have played a big role in alleviating the weakness of oil prices.

On the other hand, inventories in the U.S. have also shrunk as the peak summer demand season begins. U.S. oil inventories fell by 2.4 million barrels in the week to June 23, well above expectations for a draw of 1.76 million barrels, API data showed. However, the decline in inventories also pointed to an improvement in fuel demand in the United States. The API data also suggested that the EIA inventory data, which will be released later on Wednesday, may have a similar trend.

Interestingly, traders are still awaiting speeches from Powell and Lagarde, and their concerns about interest rates remain high. Later today, two global central bank leaders will speak at the European Central Bank Forum, and the market expects that they may both deliver hawkish speeches.

Overall, the prospect of higher interest rates, coupled with deteriorating global economic conditions, has weighed heavily on oil prices this year despite repeated output cuts from Saudi Arabia and tighter supply.

(Translation: Li Shanwen)

