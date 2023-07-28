U.S. Crude Oil Trading Strategy: Evaluating the Impact of a Strong Dollar on Oil Prices

Title: U.S. Crude Oil Prices Remain Stable Despite Strong Dollar, Positive Economic Outlook

Date: July 28, 2023

U.S. crude oil prices continued to trade at high levels on Friday, defying the strengthening U.S. dollar. Despite concerns from bulls, strong U.S. economic data and positive fundamentals in the oil market have diminished the pressure on the global economy.

The outlook for crude oil demand received a boost as worries about easing oil demand eased, while expectations of tight supply after OPEC+ production cuts and an improved demand outlook in China further supported oil prices. Many institutions have raised their oil price forecasts, indicating market optimism. Short-term oil prices are expected to continue fluctuating and rising.

Analysts at UBS expressed confidence in the oil market’s fundamentals, stating, “We believe the oil market is undersupplied,” and projected Brent crude oil prices to rise to $85-$90 per barrel in the coming months. Currently, Brent crude oil is trading around $83.73 per barrel.

During today’s trading session, investors should pay attention to the release of U.S. Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) data for June, the performance of the U.S. dollar index, and the U.S. crude oil drilling data.

In terms of technical analysis, the daily line level indicates a unilateral rise, with the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) golden cross performing well. The KDJ golden cross signal has been passivated, and short-term moving averages are positioned in long positions. Oil prices have broken through the previous shock range from May 5 to July 10 and the key position of the 200-day moving average. This indicates a clear advantage for the bulls, with the current testing of the resistance near the 80 round mark and potential signs of further upward breakthrough. The market outlook expects a further rise to the April high of 83.51, which would enhance the long-term bullish signal.

In the short term, resistance levels to watch include the April 18 high of 81.46 and the April 17 high of 82.69. On the downside, the lower 5-day moving average support is around 79.39, Tuesday’s low point support is around 78.27, the 10-day moving average support is around 77.46, and the 100-day moving average support is currently around 76.58. A drop below these levels could weaken the bullish signal for the market outlook.

Resistance levels: 80.58; 81.46; 82.69; 83.51

Support levels: 79.39; 78.27; 77.46; 76.58

For short-term operations, cautious buying on price dips is suggested.

Overall, the U.S. crude oil market remains resilient, with positive economic data outweighing the impact of a strong U.S. dollar. Optimistic forecasts from institutions and solid fundamentals underpin the upward trajectory of oil prices in the short and long term.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

