Home Business U.S. crude oil trading strategy: multiple negative pressures, oil prices may continue to decline Provider FX678
Business

U.S. crude oil trading strategy: multiple negative pressures, oil prices may continue to decline Provider FX678

by admin
U.S. crude oil trading strategy: multiple negative pressures, oil prices may continue to decline Provider FX678
U.S. crude oil trading strategy: multiple negative pressures, oil prices may continue to decline

During the Asian session on Thursday (January 5), U.S. crude oil rebounded slightly and is currently trading around $73.77 per barrel. Although Asian stock markets rebounded and demand for short-term oversold rebounds in oil prices supported oil prices in the short term, concerns about global economic recession and Asian In the context of the epidemic, OPEC production increased in December, Saudi Arabia may lower the price of Asian crude oil in February, API crude oil inventories increased more than expected, and the U.S. manufacturing industry shrank.

This trading day, pay attention to the changes in the US ADP employment data and the number of initial jobless claims, and pay attention to the EIA crude oil inventory series data.

Daily level:Oscillation; oil prices turned down after being blocked near the 55-day moving average, the 5-day moving average crossed the 10-day moving average to form a dead cross, KDJ is running a dead cross, MACD also has a dead cross trend and a green column appears, oil prices fall further after falling below the 21-day moving average The short-term trend is to re-test the support near the 70 integer mark, and the low point support in December is also near this position. If this support is broken, the market outlook may run downward along the lower track of the Bollinger Band, and further support will be in December 2021 The low on the 21st was around 68.56, and the low on December 20, 2021 was supported around 66.12. The mid-line target can even be seen around the low of 66.12 on December 2, 2021.

See also  Goldman Sachs: The tax reform plan is the number one risk in U.S. stocks, and the performance of S&P 500 constituent stocks may be reduced by 5%. Provided by The Associated Press

The initial resistance above is around 74.44, the low point on December 20, 2022, and the resistance of the 21-day moving average is around 76.00. An unexpected recovery of this position will weaken the bearish signal in the market outlook.

resistance:74.44；76.00；76.60；77.77；
support:72.72；71.10；70.00；68.56；66.12；

Suggestions for short-term operation: short rallies cautiously.

You may also like

Usa: jobless claims falling, job market still solid

Tianfu Coke’s sales soared due to bankruptcy rumors....

Usa, ADP report: +235,000 jobs in the private...

Rates, reform at the last mile: in 2023...

Hong Kong stocks close: HSI hits new high...

Inflation slows down the race: +11.6%. But less...

Most of the factories are running at full...

Today’s Stock Exchanges, December 5th. Pause in Europe...

Istat: Public administrations net debt in relation to...

Atlantia, light statute ready. The Autogrill operation starts

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy