U.S. crude oil trading strategy: multiple negative pressures, oil prices may continue to decline



During the Asian session on Thursday (January 5), U.S. crude oil rebounded slightly and is currently trading around $73.77 per barrel. Although Asian stock markets rebounded and demand for short-term oversold rebounds in oil prices supported oil prices in the short term, concerns about global economic recession and Asian In the context of the epidemic, OPEC production increased in December, Saudi Arabia may lower the price of Asian crude oil in February, API crude oil inventories increased more than expected, and the U.S. manufacturing industry shrank.

This trading day, pay attention to the changes in the US ADP employment data and the number of initial jobless claims, and pay attention to the EIA crude oil inventory series data.

Daily level:Oscillation; oil prices turned down after being blocked near the 55-day moving average, the 5-day moving average crossed the 10-day moving average to form a dead cross, KDJ is running a dead cross, MACD also has a dead cross trend and a green column appears, oil prices fall further after falling below the 21-day moving average The short-term trend is to re-test the support near the 70 integer mark, and the low point support in December is also near this position. If this support is broken, the market outlook may run downward along the lower track of the Bollinger Band, and further support will be in December 2021 The low on the 21st was around 68.56, and the low on December 20, 2021 was supported around 66.12. The mid-line target can even be seen around the low of 66.12 on December 2, 2021.

The initial resistance above is around 74.44, the low point on December 20, 2022, and the resistance of the 21-day moving average is around 76.00. An unexpected recovery of this position will weaken the bearish signal in the market outlook.

resistance:74.44；76.00；76.60；77.77；

support:72.72；71.10；70.00；68.56；66.12；

Suggestions for short-term operation: short rallies cautiously.