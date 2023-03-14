U.S. crude oil trading strategy: Silicon Valley bank failure increases financial crisis concerns, focus on support near 72.24



During the Asian session on Tuesday (March 14), U.S. crude oil fluctuated and weakened, and is currently trading around $73.90 a barrel, continuing the previous day’s decline. The collapse of Silicon Valley Bank shocked the stock market and triggered new financial concerns. Worries about the crisis caused stock markets in Europe and the United States to plummet across the board, dragging down oil prices significantly. Below, focus on the support near the February 6 low of 72.24.

However, the market’s expectations that the Fed will slow down the pace of interest rate hikes have increased, and the dollar has recently fallen to a near one-month low, slightly easing the downward pressure on oil prices.

In this trading day, we need to pay attention to the API crude oil inventory series data and the OPEC crude oil market monthly report. In addition, we need to pay attention to the US CPI data in February.

Daily level:Shock and fall; MACD dead cross, KDJ dead cross, the moving average is close to the short position, before recovering the 21-day moving average of 76.85, the oil price outlook tends to fluctuate downward, and is currently testing the support around 73.73 below the Bollinger line, and further strong support will be on February 6 Near the daily low of 72.24, if it breaks further, it may open a midline downward channel. The December 9 low was supported around 70.08.

Since the track of the Bollinger Band is still running close to the horizontal, before falling below the lower track of the Bollinger Band at 73.73, it is still necessary to beware of the bulls’ counterattack. The initial resistance above is around 74.75, the low point of last Friday, the resistance of the 5-day moving average is around 75.46, and the resistance of the 21-day moving average The resistance is around 76.85. If this position can be regained, it will weaken the bearish signal in the market outlook.

resistance:74.75；75.46；76.85；77.62；79.31；

support:73.73；72.24；70.08；68.56；66.12；

Suggestions for short-term operation:Conservatives wait and see; radicals cautiously short rallies.