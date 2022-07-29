China News Agency, Washington, July 28 (Reporter Sha Hanting) The U.S. Department of Commerce released data on the 28th local time, showing that in the second quarter of 2022, the U.S. real gross domestic product (GDP) fell by 0.9% at an annual rate, two consecutive Quarterly economic downturn.

Data show that personal consumption expenditures, which account for about 70 percent of the U.S. economy, grew by only 1.0 percent in the quarter, with consumption of goods down 4.4 percent and consumption of services up 4.1 percent. Non-residential fixed-asset investment, which reflects business investment, fell 0.1%; federal government spending fell 3.2%, and state and local government spending also fell 1.2%; private inventory investment dragged economic growth by 2.01 percentage points in the quarter.

Regarding the second-quarter economic data, U.S. President Biden issued a statement saying that the economic downturn is “not unexpected” as the Federal Reserve moves to combat inflation. “We’re on the right path and come through this phase stronger and more stable.”

The U.S. financial media CNBC quoted economists as saying that the two consecutive quarters of economic decline indicate that the economic growth momentum has weakened significantly, and the possibility that the Fed wants to raise interest rates without dragging the economy into recession has been “extremely small”. Some experts believe that if consumers continue to maintain strong consumption and businesses continue to invest, they will be expected to avoid a recession.

The U.S. Department of Labor recently released data showing that the U.S. consumer price index (CPI) rose 9.1 percent year-on-year in June this year, a 41-year high.

In order to reduce inflation, the Federal Reserve announced on the 27th that it would raise interest rates by 75 basis points. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said there is no recession in the U.S. and he doesn’t think the U.S. has to go through a recession, but the odds of a soft landing are shrinking. (Finish)

