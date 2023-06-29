Home » U.S. goods trade deficit narrows in May as imports fall – Xinhua English.news.cn
U.S. goods trade deficit narrows in May as imports fall

U.S. goods trade deficit narrows in May as imports fall – Xinhua English.news.cn

U.S. goods trade deficit narrows in May, driven by drop in imports

The U.S. goods trade deficit narrowed more than expected in May as imports fell by the most in six months.

Data from the Commerce Department on Wednesday showed the goods trade deficit, not adjusted for inflation, narrowed 6.1% to $91.1 billion. The median estimate of economists surveyed was $93.7 billion.

Imports fell 2.7% to about $254 billion, also the lowest level since November last year, mainly due to a drop in imports of consumer goods. Exports fell 0.6% to $162.8 billion, reflecting lower shipments of food and industrial supplies.

While a narrowing of the trade deficit for most of 2022 proved to have provided a boost to gross domestic product (GDP) last year, economists do not expect net exports to provide that support again anytime soon. The pace of import growth will depend on consumer and business demand that has proven resilient so far.

Meanwhile, foreign imports of U.S. goods have slowed in recent months as the global economy has cooled due to rising borrowing costs.

U.S. auto exports rose 8.7% in May, the largest increase so far this year, while consumer goods exports rose 4.3%.

Ahead of Wednesday’s trade data, the Atlanta Fed’s GDPNow forecast net exports dragged down 0.7 percentage points from second-quarter GDP growth.

The Commerce Department report showed retail inventories rose by the most this year, 0.8 percent, to $778.7 billion in May. Inventories at auto dealerships jumped 2.9%, the biggest increase since last August. Wholesalers inventories fell 0.1% to the lowest level since last September.

See also  Analysis of Biden's visit to Seoul in May: or invite South Korea to join the blockade camp against the CCP | Biden | Yin Xiyue |

Full trade data for May, which includes services, will be released on July 6.

