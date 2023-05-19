U.S. Home Prices Post Biggest Year-Over-Year Drop in More Than 11 Years in April – WSJ

Sales of existing homes in the U.S. fell in April from the previous month, while home prices posted their biggest year-on-year drop in more than 11 years.
Sales of existing U.S. homes, which make up the bulk of the housing market, fell 3.4% in April from the previous month, at a seasonally adjusted annual rate, the National Association of Realtors (NAR) said Thursday. 4.28 million sets. Existing home sales fell 23.2% in April from a year earlier.
The median sale price of existing U.S. homes fell 1.7 percent in April from a year earlier to $388,800, the NAR said, the largest year-over-year drop since January 2012. The non-seasonally adjusted median home price has fallen 6 percent from a record high of $413,800 set last June. Home prices fell the most in the western half of the U.S., while prices in many eastern markets are still rising year-over-year.
U.S. existing home sales have fallen in 14 of the past 15 months and have dropped by about a third since the start of 2022.
Mortgage rates have risen sharply since the start of 2022, making home ownership significantly less affordable for most buyers, impacting demand. At the same time, higher interest rates have discouraged homeowners currently locked in to low mortgage rates to sell, keeping the supply of homes for sale on the market lower than normal.
Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal ahead of the data had expected existing-home sales to fall 3.4% in April from the previous month.
