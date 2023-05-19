U.S. Home Prices Post Biggest Year-Over-Year Drop in More Than 11 Years in April – WSJ

Sales of existing homes in the U.S. fell in April from the previous month, while home prices posted their biggest year-on-year drop in more than 11 years.

Sales of existing U.S. homes, which make up the bulk of the housing market, fell 3.4% in April from the previous month, at a seasonally adjusted annual rate, the National Association of Realtors (NAR) said Thursday. 4.28 million sets. Existing home sales fell 23.2% in April from a year earlier.

The median sale price of existing U.S. homes fell 1.7 percent in April from a year earlier to $388,800, the NAR said, the largest year-over-year drop since January 2012. The non-seasonally adjusted median home price has fallen 6 percent from a record high of $413,800 set last June. Home prices fell the most in the western half of the U.S., while prices in many eastern markets are still rising year-over-year.

U.S. existing home sales have fallen in 14 of the past 15 months and have dropped by about a third since the start of 2022.

