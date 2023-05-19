Home » U.S. Home Prices Post Biggest Year-Over-Year Drop in More Than 11 Years in April – WSJ
Business

U.S. Home Prices Post Biggest Year-Over-Year Drop in More Than 11 Years in April – WSJ

by admin
U.S. Home Prices Post Biggest Year-Over-Year Drop in More Than 11 Years in April – WSJ

Sales of existing homes in the U.S. fell in April from the previous month, while home prices posted their biggest year-on-year drop in more than 11 years.

Updated May 19, 2023 08:20 CST

Sales of existing homes in the U.S. fell in April from the previous month, while home prices posted their biggest year-on-year drop in more than 11 years.

Sales of existing U.S. homes, which make up the bulk of the housing market, fell 3.4% in April from the previous month, at a seasonally adjusted annual rate, the National Association of Realtors (NAR) said Thursday. 4.28 million sets. Existing home sales fell 23.2% in April from a year earlier.

The median sale price of existing U.S. homes fell 1.7 percent in April from a year earlier to $388,800, the NAR said, the largest year-over-year drop since January 2012. The non-seasonally adjusted median home price has fallen 6 percent from a record high of $413,800 set last June. Home prices fell the most in the western half of the U.S., while prices in many eastern markets are still rising year-over-year.

U.S. existing home sales have fallen in 14 of the past 15 months and have dropped by about a third since the start of 2022.

Sales of existing homes in the U.S. fell in April from the previous month, while home prices posted their biggest year-on-year drop in more than 11 years.

Sales of existing U.S. homes, which make up the bulk of the housing market, fell 3.4% in April from the previous month, at a seasonally adjusted annual rate, the National Association of Realtors (NAR) said Thursday. 4.28 million sets. Existing home sales fell 23.2% in April from a year earlier.

See also  Rome: Mourinho: points are good, only winning counted - Football

The median sale price of existing U.S. homes fell 1.7 percent in April from a year earlier to $388,800, the NAR said, the largest year-over-year drop since January 2012. The non-seasonally adjusted median home price has fallen 6 percent from a record high of $413,800 set last June. Home prices fell the most in the western half of the U.S., while prices in many eastern markets are still rising year-over-year.

U.S. existing home sales have fallen in 14 of the past 15 months and have dropped by about a third since the start of 2022.

Mortgage rates have risen sharply since the start of 2022, making home ownership significantly less affordable for most buyers, impacting demand. At the same time, higher interest rates have discouraged homeowners currently locked in to low mortgage rates to sell, keeping the supply of homes for sale on the market lower than normal.

Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal ahead of the data had expected existing-home sales to fall 3.4% in April from the previous month.

Related reports:

U.S. mortgage rates rise for first time since April

You may also like

India, the center of the hi tech world....

Real estate: When the heating ruins the price

Opinions and Advice, Which to Choose?

Adidas wants to sell Kanye West products and...

ECB: “Growth will continue in 2023”. Record drop...

German Dax soars to new all-time highs

That’s what the TikTok ban in Montana is...

Electricity, consumption down by 4.3% in Italy in...

Three things all investors should learn from the...

Personal data from the EU to the US,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy