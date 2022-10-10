Recently, the U.S. government placed 31 Chinese companies, research institutes and other groups on an “unverified list” restricting their ability to access certain regulated U.S. semiconductor technologies. According to Bloomberg, the new restrictions imposed by the U.S. Commerce Department are aimed at preventing China from developing its own chip industry.

Affected by this, A-share semiconductor stocks plummeted across the board at the opening of October 10. Among them, Green Harmonic and Haiguang Information fell by 20%, semiconductor equipment and material concept stocks Shengmei Shanghai, Tuojing Technology-U, Zhongwei Company, Xinlai Yingcai, Changchuan Technology, Huahai Qingke, Huafeng Measurement and Control , Dinglong shares fell by more than 10%, and North Huachuang, Jacques Technology, and Zhichun Technology fell by the limit.

A few days ago, NAURA issued an announcement stating that the company is concerned that the website of the Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) of the U.S. Department of Commerce announced information on October 7, 2022, local time, that the company’s indirect holding subsidiary, Beijing NAURA Magnetic Technology Co., Ltd. (Beijing Naura Magnetoelectric Technology Co., Ltd., referred to as “Magnetic Technology“) and other 31 Chinese entities were included in the “Unverified List” (UVL).

According to reports, Magnetoelectric Technology is a holding subsidiary of Beijing North Huachuang Vacuum Technology Co., Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company. It is mainly engaged in the manufacturing and sales of equipment in the magnetic material industry. The main products are coating and sintering used in the magnetic material industry. In 2021, the operating income will account for about 0.5% of the listed company’s consolidated operating income.

North Huachuang emphasized that the overall impact of magnetoelectric technology being included in the “unverified list” (UVL) is controllable and will not have a substantial impact on the normal operation of the listed company. The company will continue to pay attention and actively cooperate with relevant departments and institutions. good communication.

Haiguang Information has also stated before that the US export restrictions will indeed bring opportunities and challenges to the development of the domestic GPU industry. Judging from the disclosed financial data, the growth of the company’s performance is inseparable from the support of national policies, opportunities for domestic substitution and the growth of market demand, as well as the company’s own leading core technology, professional team composition, and excellent product performance. and ecology and high-quality customer resources.

A few days ago, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Mao Ning responded that the United States abused export control measures to maliciously block and suppress Chinese companies out of the need to maintain scientific and technological hegemony. This practice deviates from the principle of fair competition and violates international economic and trade rules. The legitimate rights and interests of companies will also affect the rights and interests of American companies.

Mao Ning said that this practice hinders international scientific and technological exchanges and economic and trade cooperation, and will have an impact on the stability of the global industrial chain and supply chain and the recovery of the world economy. The politicization, instrumentalization and weaponization of technology and economic and trade issues by the US will not stop China‘s development, but will only block itself and attack itself. (Proofreading/Deng Wenbiao)