U.S. Inflation Cools Slightly in February, But Fed Rate Remains Pressure – WSJ

U.S. Inflation Cools Slightly in February, But Fed Rate Remains Pressure – WSJ

U.S. consumer prices rose 0.4% in February and annualized inflation eased again, which could give the Federal Reserve leeway to approve a smaller rate hike next week.

Updated March 15, 2023 08:25 CST

Annualized inflation slowed to 6% from 6.4%. This is the lowest level since September 2021.

So-called core inflation, which excludes food and energy, rose by a modest 0.5%. Wall Street had expected a rise of 0.4%.

Over the past 12 months, core inflation has slowed to 5.5% from 5.6%. The Fed considers core inflation to be a more accurate forecast of future inflation trends.

The Dow and S&P 500 are set to open higher in Tuesday’s session. Emergency measures by U.S. regulators to support the financial system appeared to turn the tide after Friday’s sell-off.

The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield was flat at 3.58%.

