U.S. consumer prices rose 0.4% in February and annualized inflation eased again, potentially giving the Federal Reserve leeway to approve a smaller rate hike next week as the central bank weighs in on Silicon Valley Bank ) to the effect of closing down.

Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal had forecast CPI rising 0.4% last month.

Revised government data showed CPI rose 0.5% in January.

U.S. stocks held on to their pre-market gains following the report. U.S. Treasury yields were flat.

