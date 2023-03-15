U.S. consumer prices rose 0.4% in February and annualized inflation eased again, which could give the Federal Reserve leeway to approve a smaller rate hike next week.
U.S. consumer prices rose 0.4% in February and annualized inflation eased again, potentially giving the Federal Reserve leeway to approve a smaller rate hike next week as the central bank weighs in on Silicon Valley Bank ) to the effect of closing down.
Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal had forecast CPI rising 0.4% last month.
Revised government data showed CPI rose 0.5% in January.
U.S. stocks held on to their pre-market gains following the report. U.S. Treasury yields were flat.
Annualized inflation slowed to 6% from 6.4%. This is the lowest level since September 2021.
So-called core inflation, which excludes food and energy, rose by a modest 0.5%. Wall Street had expected a rise of 0.4%.
Over the past 12 months, core inflation has slowed to 5.5% from 5.6%. The Fed considers core inflation to be a more accurate forecast of future inflation trends.
The Dow and S&P 500 are set to open higher in Tuesday’s session. Emergency measures by U.S. regulators to support the financial system appeared to turn the tide after Friday’s sell-off.
The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield was flat at 3.58%.