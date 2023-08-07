U.S. Inflation Data to Impact Federal Reserve’s Interest Rate Policy

Investors around the world will be closely watching the release of U.S. inflation data this week, as it will have a significant impact on the Federal Reserve’s interest rate policy. The data, set to be released on Thursday, is expected to show an increase in the country’s Consumer Price Index (CPI). Market expectations currently suggest a year-on-year increase of 3.3% in July, higher than the 3% increase in June. The core CPI, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, is expected to rise by 4.8%, the same as in June. On a monthly basis, the CPI is anticipated to rise by 0.2%.

The outcome of the inflation data will have implications for the Fed’s decision on whether to raise interest rates further in September. If the data is lower than expected, it may lead to speculation of a pause in rate hikes. Additionally, economists at Wells Fargo noted that if the data aligns with expectations, it will signal that the process of de-inflation is progressing as usual, as inflation unexpectedly decreased in June.

Aside from the inflation data, market participants will also focus on the speeches of Federal Reserve officials. This week, Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker, Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic, and Fed Governor Michelle Bowman are scheduled to deliver speeches.

Meanwhile, the U.S. stock earnings season continues, with major companies preparing to release their quarterly reports this week. Among the most anticipated reports is that of Disney, which is currently grappling with the impact of the Hollywood strike. Other companies, including United Parcel Service, Eli Lilly and Company, and ride-hailing platform LYFT Inc, will also disclose their financial results.

In the stock market, the recent U.S. jobs report, which showed a slight disappointment in job growth, has influenced expectations for further interest rate hikes by the Fed. The yield on U.S. bonds has dropped from its earlier highs. As for the stock indices, the closed up 150 points or 0.43%, while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq fell 0.53% and 0.36%, respectively. For the week, these indices experienced cumulative declines of 1.1%, 2.27%, and 2.85%, respectively.

Notable individual stocks include Apple, which reported a decrease in revenue for the third consecutive quarter and projected a decline in the next quarter’s revenue. As a result, the stock price fell sharply by 4.8%. On the other hand, Amazon exceeded expectations and continued to cut expenses, leading to an 8.3% increase in its stock price, reaching a nearly one-year high.

In European markets, stocks rebounded by 0.29%. The closed up 0.37%, the closed up 0.75%, and the closed up 0.47%.

Moving on to the Asian stock market, the Shanghai stock index rose by 0.37% for the week, marking two consecutive weeks of gains. The Hong Kong stock market, on the other hand, fell by 1.9% for the week, while the Hang Seng Index rose 0.7% over the same period. Other Asian markets closed relatively stable.

In the commodity market, the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and Allies (OPEC+) recommended that member countries cut production to the same extent. As a result, oil prices climbed, with the September contract closing at $82.82 per barrel. Additionally, gold prices rose by 0.72%, reaching as high as $1947.3 per ounce.

In the foreign exchange market, the U.S. Department of Labor reported that non-agricultural jobs increased by 187,000 in July, slightly lower than market estimates. The unemployment rate also fell to 3.5%, hovering at a multi-decade low. These figures influenced bond yields and interest-sensitive stocks. The U.S. dollar also experienced some fluctuations.

Overall, global markets will closely monitor the U.S. inflation data and its impact on the Federal Reserve’s interest rate policy. Additionally, earnings reports and speeches from Fed officials will contribute to market sentiment and direction in the coming days.

