U.S. inflation fell short of expectations in October, suppressing FED radical hawks, and gold soared $23



At 21:30 Beijing time on Thursday (November 10), the U.S. Department of Labor announced its October inflation report, which was lower than expected, raising expectations for a slowdown in aggressive interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve. As of press time, spot gold surged nearly $23 to $1,734.38 an ounce.

The data shows that the annual rate of the overall CPI in the United States recorded 7.70% in October, which was 8% lower than the expected value, and the previous value was 8.20%; the annual rate of the core CPI in October was recorded at 6.30%, which was 0.2 and 0.3 percentage points lower than the expected value and the previous value respectively. .

When will Fed hawks stop being aggressive?

A strong dollar helps reduce inflation on imported goods. But the dollar has retreated from recent highs on expectations that the Federal Reserve may pause rate hikes in the near future, with some economic data slowing raising expectations for the Fed to ease its aggressively hawkish stance.

However, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell dashed that optimism earlier this month. Inflation “will be higher for a longer period of time,” he said, and the Fed has “a long way to go” to fight it, even if it could lead to a recession.

Former U.S. Treasury Secretary Summers said stubbornly high inflation could force the Fed to sharply raise interest rates above 6 percent, the highest level in more than two decades. “I wouldn’t be surprised if rates end up being 6% or higher.”

Summers, who served in the Clinton and Obama administrations, has repeatedly warned about high inflation and has spent much of 2021 arguing that the Biden team, as well as Fed policymakers, underestimated the risk of soaring consumer prices. He also warned that history suggests that inflation will fall more slowly than Fed officials expect.

Barclays strategists led by Michael Gapen wrote: “We see continued upside risks to the revised FOMC rate path, with October CPI data or November jobs report largely influencing the Fed’s near-term policy path.”

“Everyone is looking at this and how that will affect the Fed’s December meeting decision and policy rate peak expectations,” said Samy Chaar, chief economist at Lombard Odier.

Michael Arone, chief investment strategist at State Street Global Advisors, said: “I take Chairman Powell’s words and he’s been telling the market that they need to keep raising rates. To me, that’s a sign that the Fed is still going to do multiple rate hikes.”

Risk of over-tightening?

The Federal Reserve has raised interest rates by 75 basis points for four consecutive times, and has raised interest rates by 375 basis points since the beginning of the year. But a growing number of economists and lawmakers say they fear the Fed will eventually slow the economy sharply, leading to a downturn next year. Investors are trying to determine when and at what level U.S. interest rates will peak.

Fed officials did not rule out a slowdown in rate hikes. That raises the possibility that its key policy rate will eventually peak higher than expected. Higher interest rates would dampen consumer spending and raise borrowing costs. But Fed policy cannot address some of the sources of high inflation, such as supply chain disruptions, labor shortages or the Russia-Ukraine war.

Minneapolis Fed President Kashkari said on Wednesday (Nov. 9) that it was “totally premature” to discuss any adjustments to the central bank’s current aggressively hawkish policy, but he appeared to support the possibility of adjusting the size of future rate hikes sex.

Richmond Fed President Barkin said on Wednesday (November 9) that the United States may be in the “back end” of the current inflation surge, although it is unclear how long it may take for price increases to fall to the Fed’s 2% target.

“My personal assumption is that we’re on the back end of a spike in consumer prices that we haven’t seen in nearly 40 years,” Barkin said. “How high the Fed needs to raise interest rates to fix the problem is highly correlated with the perceived plasticity of inflation, and Improvements in the supply chain or other factors, that’s an issue we’re trying to figure out.”

“We’ve seen a hit in the real estate sector, and spillovers are emerging,” said Diane Swonk, chief economist at KPMG, noting that furniture and appliance makers have been forced to shrink capacity.

Greg McBride, chief economist at financial services firm Bankrate, said inflation figures would need to fall steadily for several months before we can be confident that high inflation is fully contained. “It’s not just the continued pace of growth that’s troubling, but the general surge in prices across all spending categories has scarred household budgets. Despite aggressive rate hikes by the Fed, any broad-based, significant, and sustained relief from inflationary pressures is hard to come by. “

positive signs

While the U.S. labor market remains hot, that could change if employers start canceling new hiring plans — or laying off existing workers. Facebook parent Meta on Wednesday announced plans to lay off more than 11,000 jobs, or 13% of its workforce, and extend a hiring freeze until March. Prior to this, many technology companies such as twitter, Lyft, Intel, Snap, Robinhood, Coinbase, Shopify, etc. have announced layoffs. If the U.S. unemployment rate can slowly rise from its current level below 4%, which is exactly what the Fed would like to see.

Republicans have attacked Democrats’ sprawling spending measures in the early days of the pandemic, hoping for gains in the midterms. But while future control of both chambers of Congress remains undecided, the issue does not appear to have drawn the backlash that Republicans have sought.

President Biden noted Wednesday that gasoline prices have fallen steadily since the summer peak and Democrats have also taken steps to lower the cost of prescription drugs. “I believe we will be able to gradually lower prices. That way, we actually don’t have to end up in a recession to get inflation under control.”