U.S. Inflation Slowdown Supports Gold’s Rally: Analyst Recommendations

Gold Prices Expected to Rise as U.S. Inflation Slows

Recent data on U.S. inflation has led to expectations of interest rate cuts next year, providing a boon for gold prices. After weaker than expected CPI and PPI data, as well as poor initial filing data, the Federal Reserve may end its interest rate hike cycle, thus supporting the rise of gold.

Following the release of the data, gold prices rose and broke through after the opening of the U.S. market, reaching a maximum of $1,988 before settling around $1,980. Analysts believe that with the weakened outlook for interest rate hikes and the subsequent poor initial filing data, gold is poised to continue its upward trend.

Wolfinance star analyst Huang Lichen stated that the market’s risk aversion sentiment has cooled, but U.S. inflation weakness and the prospect of interest rate cuts have suppressed the dollar and U.S. bond yields, providing support for gold’s renewed rise.

On the technical side, gold has rebounded from near $1,930 and has overcome the suppression of the MA5 moving average, showing relatively strong short-term performance. The short-term direction is biased toward the long side, indicating potential further upward movement for gold prices.

In terms of operations, it is recommended to focus on $1962 and 1955 for support below, and 1975 and 1978 US dollars for pressure above. The lower support will focus on 1980 and 1975 US dollars, and the upper space will focus on 2000 to 2010 US dollars. The overall outlook for gold prices remains positive, with potential for further testing of the $2,000 mark.

As U.S. inflation continues to slow and expectations of interest rate cuts next year strengthen, gold is expected to be a beneficiary, with potential for continued upward movement in the near term.

