【The main points】

On the macro front, the US CPI, PPI and other data show that the US inflation pressure is still relatively large, and the market expects the Fed to raise interest rates, and the US dollar is supported. In terms of fundamentals, the processing fees of domestic smelters are running at a low level, the supply of tin mines is tight, and the margin of the supply side is shrinking, but the pressure from high inventories is greater and the supply is loose. On the downstream side, there are fewer terminal orders and demand recovery is slow. To sum up, the inventory remains high and the spot transaction is weak, and it will take time for the marginal supply margin to be reflected in the inventory. Before the inventory is not cleared, the tin price is weak and difficult to change. It is expected that the tin price will fluctuate widely, and the reference range is 200,000-230,000 yuan /Ton.

【Viewpoint of this week】

Wide fluctuations, refer to the range of 200,000-230,000 yuan.

【Last week’s opinion】

Wide fluctuations, refer to the range of 200,000-230,000 yuan.

【1. Market review】

1.1 Market Review

【2. Refined tin supply end】

Refinery processing fee is low

The processing fee is running at a low level, and the import volume of tin ore is expected to remain low in January

Smelter starts climbed steadily due to a month-on-month decrease in January production during the Spring Festival holiday

Limited import profits are superimposed on the Spring Festival holiday, and the import of refined tin is expected to remain low in January

【3. Refined tin consumption end】

Affected by the Spring Festival holiday, the operating rate of soldering in January dropped significantly

The output of integrated circuits in December increased by 9.14% month-on-month

Philadelphia Semiconductor Index down

【4. Inventory and premiums and discounts】

The recovery of demand is slow, the spot transaction is soft, the basis is running at a low level, and the import window is slightly opened

Inventory continues to accumulate and the pressure is high

