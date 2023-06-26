U.S. Inflationary Pressures Remain High

On Monday (June 26), spot gold continued to rise during this trading day. It opened at $1,923.79/oz today, with a high of $1,928.89/oz and a low of $1,921.95/oz. As of press time, the price of gold was $1,928.29/oz, an increase of 0.38%.

In the early hours of June 24, a major change occurred in Russia. The Russian private military group Wagner occupied the headquarters of the Russian Southern Military District and marched towards Moscow; Russian President Vladimir Putin made a speech accusing the rebellion; Rigozhin’s talks reached an agreement to stop the conflict; in the early morning of the 25th local time, the Wagner Group convoy left Rostov for its field camp. Last week, Powell reiterated that the Fed may raise interest rates further in the future as U.S. inflation is much higher than it should be. He also explained that inflationary pressures in the United States remain high, and the process of combating inflation to bring it down to 2% is “a long way to go.”

Last week, the world‘s largest gold ETF–SPDR Gold Trust held positions; it reduced its holdings for three consecutive days. Today’s focus: the US June Dallas Fed manufacturing activity index and the US June 26 6-month treasury bond auction.

Trend analysis: last week the gold market was dominated by bears. After falling for four consecutive days, the price of gold rebounded on Friday. The lower limit of body vibration. On the weekly line, gold prices fell below the upward trend line since November 2022, strengthening the head turning signal since May. Now the price of gold is testing the support effect of the $1,900 mark.

Since the Federal Reserve’s interest rate meeting in June suspended interest rate hikes as scheduled, but the meeting showed that there will be two more interest rate hikes in the future, so the only two remaining interest rate hikes have become a bearish dominance in the gold market. Unless there is a major event in the geopolitical situation, it will be difficult for the market to offset the significant bearish pressure brought by the expectation of two rate hikes. Compared with the upward trend since November 2022, the secondary adjustment market may continue to the 50% level, which is around $1,850. Last week’s big negative line has determined that it is difficult for the bulls to make a decent counterattack this week, and we have reserved room for further declines in gold prices.

