U.S. ISM Manufacturing Index Shrinks for Sixth Straight Month in April – WSJ

A key gauge of U.S. factories was in contraction territory for the sixth straight month, pointing to a lingering downturn in a key part of the economy as rising interest rates cut back on spending by consumers and businesses.

The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) manufacturing index rose to 47.1 in April from a three-year low of 46.3 hit the previous month.

A reading below 50 indicates that manufacturing in the economy is in contraction. The last time the index was below that divide for more than six months was between March 2008 and June 2009, during the Great Recession.

