U.S. CPI in January may be higher than expected, or strengthen the Fed’s hawkish stance to fight inflation



At 21:30 on February 14 (Tuesday), Beijing time, the United States will release data for January.

U.S. CPI in January may be high, even higher than Wall Street expectations

The news could refute that narrative, just as Fed officials are growing more optimistic that inflation is cooling. On Tuesday, all eyes will be on the January CPI release from the U.S. Labor Department. The index is a widely followed measure of inflation that measures the cost of dozens of goods and services across the economy.

As 2022 draws to a close, US CPI is on a downward trend.But 2023 looks set to show that inflation is strong, perhaps even stronger than Wall Street expects。

“We’ve been pleasantly surprised that U.S. inflation has softened over the past three months. It wouldn’t be surprising if we were surprised by a hot month in January,” said Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody’s Analytics.

According to Dow Jones data, economistsIt is expected that the monthly rate of core CPI in the United States in January will increase by 0.4% without seasonal adjustment, and the annual rate of CPI in January will increase by 6.2% without quarterly adjustment. In January, the core CPI monthly rate without seasonal adjustment and the core CPI annual rate without seasonal adjustment will rise by 0.3% and 5.5% respectively.

However,There are indications that this number may be higher. The Cleveland Fed’s CPI component “Nowcast” tracker showed,It is predicted that the core CPI monthly rate in January in the United States will increase by 0.65% without seasonal adjustment, and the annual rate of CPI in January will increase by 6.5% without quarterly adjustment.。

If inflation in January is too high, it may stimulate the Fed to continue raising interest rates

Potentially important investment implications if data is higher than expected。

Fed policymakers are watching CPI and a slew of other data to see whether a series of eight rate hikes has had the desired effect of cooling inflation that hit a 41-year high last summer.If monetary tightening doesn’t prove to be working, it could force the Fed to take a more aggressive stance。

However, Zandi said that relying too much on individual reports is dangerous. “We shouldn’t pay too much attention to any month-to-month movement. Generally speaking, through month-to-month fluctuations, we should see a continued decline in year-on-year growth,” he said. In fact, the CPI will peak at around 9% in June 2022 , but has since declined, falling to 6.4 percent in December.

But food prices have been stubborn, still up more than 10% from December. Gasoline prices also reversed course, rising about 30 cents a gallon in January, according to the AAA. Even the initial 0.1% drop in headline CPI for December was revised up to now show a 0.1% rise, according to revised data released on Friday.

“Can this continue when you have a string of lower-than-expected numbers? I don’t know,” said Peter Boockvar, chief investment officer at Bleakley Advisory Group.

Boockvar said he doesn’t expect the January report to have a big impact on the Fed anyway. He said: “Let’s say the headline number is 6%, will that really have an impact on the Fed? The Fed seems intent on raising rates by 50 basis points, they obviously need more evidence to change that, one number certainly can’t do that a little.”

Markets are now pricing in two more rate hikes from the Fed’s current target range of 4.5% to 4.75%, which would represent an additional half a percentage point, or 50 basis points. Market pricing also suggests the Fed will stop at a “terminal rate” of 5.18%.

Based on the above news, there are signs that the US CPI in January may be higher than expected. determined to continue fighting inflation, so this report may strengthen their stance. If the Fed continues to raise interest rates, it will continue to boost the dollar index.

At 11:21 on February 14th, Beijing time, the US dollar index was at 103.19.