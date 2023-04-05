Data from a survey of purchasing managers showed that U.S. manufacturing activity continued to shrink in March as the hit from higher borrowing costs intensified.

The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) said on Monday its index of manufacturing activity fell to 46.3 in March from 47.7 in February, the lowest level since May 2020. The index has been below 50, which represents the watershed between expansion and contraction, for five consecutive months.

Economists polled by The Wall Street Journal expected a reading of 47.3 in March.

Survey data for March showed that manufacturing activity contracted due to declines in new orders, production and employment.

