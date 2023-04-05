Home Business U.S. Manufacturing Activity Contracts for Fifth Straight Month in March – WSJ
Business

by admin
Updated April 4, 2023 08:40 CST

The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) said on Monday its index of manufacturing activity fell to 46.3 in March from 47.7 in February, the lowest level since May 2020. The index has been below 50, which represents the watershed between expansion and contraction, for five consecutive months.

Economists polled by The Wall Street Journal expected a reading of 47.3 in March.

Survey data for March showed that manufacturing activity contracted due to declines in new orders, production and employment.

Timothy Fiore, chairman of the ISM Manufacturing Business Survey Committee, said the reading reflected manufacturers continuing to slow output to better match demand in the first half of 2023 and prepare for growth in late summer and early fall.

