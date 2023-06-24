U.S. medical AI data company[Gradient Health]completes financing of US$2.75 million-Electronic Engineering Album

Beast Finance learned that Gradient Health, a medical artificial intelligence data company headquartered in North Carolina, USA, announced today that it has completed a financing of US$2.75 million.

The round was led by ReMY Investors and Consultants, with participation from Boro Capital, Supernode Ventures, MedMountain Ventures, The Triangle Tweener Fund, David Golan and Silicon Valley Social Venture Fund (SV2), as well as existing investors venturessouth and Wavemaker Three -Sixty Health followed suit.

The company intends to use the funding to continue refining its medical imaging library and building it into a secure, unified platform.

Gradient Health, a medical technology company led by CEO Josh Miller, provides the raw and labeled medical image data needed to train and validate the technology.

The platform offers a robust set of features designed to facilitate compliance research and seamless collaboration. It employs state-of-the-art security measures to ensure the privacy and compliance of sensitive patient information.

In addition, it provides developers with advanced tools, including capabilities for machine learning, disease searching, and imaging modalities.

The company is committed to collaborating with academic institutions, healthcare organizations and technology partners to advance medical knowledge and improve patient care.

