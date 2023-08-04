U.S. Non-Farm Payroll Falls Short for Second Consecutive Month while Chinese Concept Stock Soars Over 200%: What to Watch Tonight

US Non-Farm Payroll Falls Short of Expectations for Second Consecutive Month; Chinese Concept Stock Surges by Over 200%

Finance Associated Press, August 4 – The recently released employment situation report by the US Department of Labor has revealed that the US non-farm payrolls in July fell below expectations, leading to a significant drop in the US dollar index. This comes as a disappointment, as it is the second consecutive month that the non-farm payroll numbers have missed economists’ predictions. In addition, the June figures were revised downwards from 209,000 to 185,000.

While there was a rise in the average hourly wage by 4.4% year-on-year, it was still higher than the market’s expected 4.2%. This could pose a challenge for the Federal Reserve’s fight against inflation. On the positive side, the unemployment rate unexpectedly dropped to 3.5% instead of increasing, and the labor force participation rate remained steady at 62.6% for the fifth consecutive month. The employment-to-population ratio also saw minimal change at 60.4%.

The weaker-than-expected data on the US job market has led short-term interest rate futures to indicate reduced expectations for further rate hikes by the Federal Reserve. Consequently, the US dollar index experienced a 30-point decline, while other non-US currencies such as the euro and yen, as well as spot gold, saw collective gains.

Despite this setback, Francesca Fornasari, head of currency solutions at Insight Investment, believes that the relative strength of the US economy suggests that the dollar will remain strong for some time.

While the US employment situation may be cause for concern, the performance of companies in the stock market has been noteworthy. Apple’s stock price fell by 2.6%, leading to expectations that the company’s market value will drop below the $3 trillion mark. The decline in Apple’s revenue for three consecutive quarters, particularly in iPhone sales, has contributed to this decline. Apple highlighted the significance of AI and machine learning in their products, which is reflected in the increased research and development expenditures compared to the previous year.

On a global scale, about 79% of S&P 500 companies have reported better-than-expected adjusted earnings per share (EPS) for this quarter, according to FactSet data.

In the Chinese market, one standout stock was the daily premium fresh market, which surged by over 200%. The company signed agreements with two investors, with a total purchase price of $27 million for 5.4 billion Class B ordinary shares. Additionally, Daily Fresh announced the acquisition of all common shares of Mejoy Infinite Limited for $12 million, aiming to attract target customers and promote customer business growth through customized digital marketing solutions and services.

In other news, major companies like Apple, Samsung Electronics, and Hewlett-Packard have ceased exporting laptops and tablets to India due to abrupt import bans. Indian regulators implemented new requirements, forcing buyers to obtain licenses for the importation of various electronic devices. This unexpected move created a challenge for some of the world‘s largest PC makers.

Industry insiders have commented on Samsung’s efforts to secure orders for HBM3 memory, stating that the impact is limited. While Samsung aims to supply HBM3 memory to Nvidia, SK Hynix currently has exclusive supply rights for the H100. TSMC’s cooperation with memory factories like SK Hynix and Micron could prevent Samsung from fully benefiting from lower costs for Nvidia.

Furthermore, Tesla Motors (Beijing) Co., Ltd. has announced a recall of 271 imported Model S and Model X electric vehicles in accordance with the regulations on the recall of defective automobile products. The recall affects vehicles manufactured between February 5 and May 16, 2023, as well as between January 17 and July 11, 2023.

Investors should keep an eye on the August 4th release of the New York Fed Global Supply Chain Pressure Index, as well as the update on the total number of oil rigs in the United States for the week ending August 4th, which will be released on August 5th.

