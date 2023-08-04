U.S. Non-Farm Payrolls in July Disappoint, Fed Officials Reject Need for Interest Rate Hike

Global Market: U.S. Non-Farm Payrolls in July Lower than Expected, Fed Officials Say No Need to Raise Interest Rates

The global market experienced mixed results on Friday as major stock indexes closed down. The Nasdaq and the S&P 500 saw declines of 2.85% and 2.27% respectively, marking their worst performances since March. The Dow also fell 1.11% this week.

In the commodity market, U.S. wheat futures rose over 4% after India announced its consideration to reduce or eliminate its 40% wheat import tax. This move may lead to an increase in wheat entering the Indian market.

The number of non-farm payrolls in the United States increased by 187,000 in July, falling below market expectations. This is the smallest increase since December 2020, and below the expected increase of 200,000. The unemployment rate in the country was 3.5%, lower than the expected 3.60%.

Federal Reserve official Raphael Bostic stated that the labor market in the U.S. is slowing, but there is no need to raise interest rates further to tackle inflationary pressures. Bostic expressed satisfaction with the current trend, stating that he does not expect the slowdown to end anytime soon. The Fed aims to bring inflation back to its 2% target by maintaining interest rates at current levels for an extended period.

In other news, Russia reiterated its commitment to comply with relevant agreements under the “OPEC+” framework. The country expects to generate $11 billion in oil and gas sales revenue in the last five months of the year. This projection is higher than the budget baseline and will help cover the budget deficit.

Argentina announced its plan to use a loan provided by Qatar to repay the interest on its foreign debt to the International Monetary Fund. The loan agreement, whose specific amount was undisclosed, allows Argentina to use the funds to fulfill its debt obligations.

Greece received an upgrade from Scope Ratings, bringing its credit rating back to investment grade after 13 years of a debt crisis. Scope praised Greece’s efforts to repair its public finances, citing reduced debt and steady economic growth as driving forces for the upgrade.

Vietnam’s Ministry of Industry and Trade instructed local governments to stabilize the local rice market by avoiding large-scale purchases that could disrupt the supply and demand balance. The government emphasized the need for balanced exports and domestic consumption supplies, including maintaining rice stocks at a required level.

India postponed the implementation of notebook import restrictions until October 31, giving companies more time to apply for import permits.

Apple’s stock price fell nearly 5% on Friday, causing its market value to drop below $3 trillion. The decline comes after the company reported its third consecutive quarter of revenue decline and predicted a similar performance for the current quarter.

A joint venture consisting of semiconductor giants Qualcomm, NXP, Infineon, Nordic Semiconductor, and Bosch has been established to promote the adoption of RISC-V architecture. The venture aims to accelerate the commercialization of future products based on this open-source architecture, with an initial focus on the automotive industry.

UBS is restructuring its technology, media, and telecom investment banking team to increase its market share in deal-making. The bank is reportedly in talks to appoint Laurence Braham as global technology co-head, working alongside Christian Lesueur. The restructuring may result in some job losses for technology bankers at Credit Suisse.

Pulp giant Suzano and several private equity firms are considering bidding for shares of Hong Kong-listed tissue maker Vinda International. Suzano, Bain Capital, CVC Capital Partners, and DCP Capital are among the potential bidders for Essity AB’s majority stake in Vinda International. Shareholders are considering a negotiated price of around HK$20 per share, and bidders are likely to form alliances during the bidding process.

Overall, the global market experienced a mix of positive and negative developments, with attention focused on U.S. non-farm payrolls falling below expectations and the impact on interest rate decisions.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

