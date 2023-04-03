







First Gold Network, April 3rd, last Friday, the PCE data released by the United States was significantly lower than the previous value and expectations. PCE sent a positive signal to the market, that is, the US inflation has further cooled, supporting the Fed to suspend interest rate hikes.

Paper gold benefited from the upward trend at the end of last week, but it still failed to break through the suppression of the 440 mark above, and fell again in the early morning. As of Monday morning, the quotation of ICBC paper gold was 434.37 yuan/gram.

At 20:30 last Friday night, the February PCE data released by the United States was lower than expected and the previous value, supporting the Fed to stop raising interest rates as soon as possible.

Specifically, the U.S. PCE annual rate in February recorded 5%, the expected value and the previous value were 5.10% and 5.40% respectively; the U.S. February core PCE annual rate recorded 4.60%, the previous value and the expected value were both 4.70%. The year-on-year increase fell to the lowest level in a year and a half.

Analysts said that the U.S. PCE sent a positive signal to the market that U.S. inflation is expected to cool down further, supporting the Fed’s pause in raising interest rates.

In addition, the U.S. University of Michigan consumer confidence index for March, released at the same night, dropped to 62 from 67 in February. About two-thirds of consumers expect the business situation in the U.S. to be “sluggish” next year, indicating consumers’ willingness to spend Cooling down.

At the same time, in terms of inflation sub-data that has attracted much market attention, consumers at the University of Michigan’s inflation expectations for the coming year fell to 3.6% in March, the lowest level since 2021.

While inflation remains too hot to hit the 2% target in the near term and justifies the Fed’s decision to hike rates further in March, banking problems could create enough headwinds for the economy to help cool prices faster than expected pressure.

Economists at Commerzbank believe: “Once U.S. inflation falls sharply and the real economy feels the impact of a sharp rise in interest rates more strongly, speculation about rate cuts may return and drivegold pricecontinue rising.

That should be the case in the second half of the year, which is why we continue to expect gold to likely rise. We even raised our year-end forecast from $1950 to $2000. “

Richmond Fed President Barkin said banking problems could help the central bank achieve its mission to bring inflation back to 2% faster, while warning of uncertainties ahead.

The above data have consolidated market expectations that the Federal Reserve is about to loosen its “hawkish” monetary stance. Affected by the data, CME Group’s “Fed Watch Tool” shows that the market expects the probability that the Fed will keep interest rates unchanged in May rose slightly to 52.3%.

