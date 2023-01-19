U.S. PPI recorded the smallest increase in nine months in December, and spot gold rose and fell by $6



At 21:30 Beijing time on Wednesday (January 18), the United States announced that the producer price index in December dropped significantly, and retail sales in December shrank sharply, strengthening expectations for the Fed to further slow down the pace of interest rate hikes. As of press time, spot gold rose more than $6 to $1924.22 an ounce before giving up more than half of its gains.

The annual rate of PPI in the United States recorded 6.20% in December, the smallest increase since March 2021, lower than the expected 6.80% and the previous value of 7.40%; the core PPI annual rate in December recorded 5.50%, lower than the expected 5.70% and the previous value 6.20%.

At the same time, the monthly rate of overall and core retail sales in the United States in December both shrank sharply by 1.10%, which were significantly lower than expectations and the previous value. The overall retail monthly rate hit the largest drop since December 2021.

The Fed slowed the pace of rate hikes to 50 basis points in December after raising rates four times in a row by a steep 75 basis points. The Fed is expected to further slow rate hikes to 25 basis points at its first policy meeting of the year (January 31-February 1).

Opinions Divide on When Policy Turns

Although the prices of goods and services related to commodities such as food and energy may fluctuate up and down, US inflation may have passed its peak and is clearly trending downward. Many worry that the pace of rate hikes the Fed has pursued so far in response to high inflation could drag the U.S. economy into recession, and hope the central bank will slow further or pause rate hikes altogether this year, with pro-productivity measures in place once the ultimate goal is met. stimulus policy.

Markets seem to think the Fed will not only slow rate hikes this year, but may at least partially reverse them. Investors are all but certain the central bank will raise rates at least two more times this year, with rate cuts likely by the end of the year, according to CME Group’s “FedWatch” tool. But some institutions have expressed a hawkish bias towards the Fed.

Morgan Stanley expects inflation to fall to around 3% by the end of 2023 and to around 2% by the end of 2024. Economists at the investment bank also said they don’t think the Fed will consider lowering rates until inflation hits the 3% range. They lack confidence in the medium-term prospects of the market.

Standard Chartered Bank Chief Executive Bill Winters said in Davos on Tuesday (January 17) that he was cautious about the conclusion that inflation had peaked, especially when looking at the global situation. “Inflation is not over. We are experiencing decompression in energy prices, but the U.S. job market is still quite strong, there are labor shortages in general around the world, wage inflation is structural, so I don’t think the Fed is completely over, they will have more Several hikes.”

Views are also divided within the Fed on how to end the rate hike process. “I expect we’ll have a few more rate hikes this year,” Philadelphia Fed President Harker said late last week. “But the days of one-off 75-basis-point hikes are certainly over, in my view.”

St. Louis Fed President Bullard is still quite hawkish. “It is appropriate to raise rates to (above 5%) as soon as possible, and the Fed will have to keep rates high enough for a significant period of time to achieve its inflation target,” he said.

Richmond Fed President Barkin said on Tuesday (January 17) that the Fed cannot declare victory prematurely, and the end point of raising interest rates depends on the path of inflation. He added that he did not want to pause rate hikes until it was determined that inflation had “convincingly” fallen to the 2 percent target.

labor costs

After the Fed experienced the so-called “Volcker shock” in the early 1980s, when interest rates rose above 20 percent to combat high inflation, the U.S. economy experienced two recessions and unemployment soared. The question now is how much pain the Fed is willing to inflict on the economy, even at the risk of significantly increasing unemployment. Shareholders have largely borne the burden of rate hikes so far, but what happens when workers pay the price heavily?

“It’s only when inflation comes down to around 3% that you can talk about the trade-offs of how quickly you can get to 2%,” said Mike Konczal, director of economic analysis at the Roosevelt Institution.

For the Fed, there is a concrete marker for beating inflation: core inflation falls back to 2%, at which point rate hikes and other tightening measures would be ruled out. But for consumers, the prospect of beating inflation — which could be costly for the economy as a whole — is far from clear.

While the unemployment rate has been low, it is expected to rise by about a percentage point to 4.6% as the Fed continues to raise interest rates, implying the loss of more than 1 million jobs and leading to a recession.

cut the expenses

According to a report released by the New York Federal Reserve on Tuesday (January 17), the pace of growth in U.S. consumer spending is slowing, with monthly household spending rising 7.7% in December from a year earlier, down from a high of 9% in August. While household spending growth remains well above pre-pandemic levels, consumers have scaled back their spending expectations for next year as persistent inflation and high interest rates hurt their purchasing power.

Consumers are forced to deal with soaring inflation for almost all of 2022. As a result, many have depleted their savings and taken on debt just to make ends meet. Consumers are likely to cut back on spending as borrowing costs become more expensive.

Consumers are also eyeing the cloud of a looming recession, said Ryan Sweet, chief U.S. economist at Oxford Economics. “When the unemployment rate starts to rise, it will really start to affect people’s psychology. When they see their friends or family members being laid off, they usually run away because they start to worry about their job security and it affects their consumption. Behavior.”