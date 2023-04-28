U.S. Q1 GDP Highlights: Recession Can Wait – WSJ

Two pieces of data released earlier in the week suggested U.S. first-quarter GDP would fall short of economists’ expectations: Monday’s adjusted retail sales data showed slower growth in consumer spending; Wednesday’s report on durable goods showed Business investment has weakened. But according to the report released on Thursday, consumer spending rose 3.7% in the last quarter from a year earlier, better than the 1% increase in the fourth quarter of last year. Business investment also rose slightly. Final sales to private domestic consumers rose a solid 2.9 percent in the first quarter of this year, after being flat in the fourth quarter of last year; the measure of latent demand in the economy.

Real gross domestic product (GDP), adjusted for inflation, rose at a 1.1% annual rate in the first quarter, the Commerce Department said on Thursday. That was down from the 2.6% increase in the fourth quarter of last year and the 2% growth forecast by economists polled by The Wall Street Journal. Still, it qualifies as a solid economic growth report.

The U.S. recession that many investors were expecting did not materialize in the first quarter, and probably won’t happen in the second.

