[The Epoch Times, August 24, 2022](The Epoch Times reporter Li Ou compiled a report) As real estate buyers exit the market, Boise, Salt Lake City and Sacramento More and more sellers in other places are lowering their prices.

A significant portion of sellers lowered their asking prices in July, especially in emerging cities during the pandemic, as they struggled to match their expectations with the reality of a cooling housing market.

Nearly 70 percent of homes for sale in Boise, Idaho, saw price declines in July, the most among the 97 metros in the analysis, according to Redfin. Denver was next, with 58% of homes for sale falling, Salt Lake City (56.4%) and Tacoma, Washington (54.8%). These four metro areas also topped the list in June. At the same time, Boise, Salt Lake City and Tacoma also saw the largest year-over-year price reductions among the 10 metro areas.

It was followed by Tampa, FL (52.1%), Sacramento, CA (52%), Indianapolis (51.4%), Phoenix (50.1%), San Diego (49.7%) and Portland, Oregon (51.4%). 48.3%) are in the top 10.

Half of these metros — Boise, Denver, Tacoma, Sacramento, Phoenix, San Diego and Portland — are among the 20 housing markets to cool the fastest in the first half of 2022, after These markets have attracted many homebuyers during the pandemic.

Expert advice on getting the price right

“Individual home sellers and builders alike dropped prices quickly this summer, largely because they had unrealistic expectations about prices and timelines,” said Boise-based agent Shauna Pendleton. My advice to sellers is to price their home right from the start, accept the market slowdown and understand that it can take more than 30 days to sell.” But Pandorton also points out that if someone sells a beautiful home in a desirable neighborhood, They shouldn’t drop prices.

Nationally, the percentage of homes for sale whose prices fell in July reached a record high. Sellers had to cut prices because they hoped to entice buyers who expected lower prices as the market cooled.

The prospect of rising mortgage rates and falling home prices also discourages buyers from paying sky-high prices, while increased supply gives them more options. As sellers embrace the changing market, price declines are likely to level off (sellers will no longer overprice).

In every major U.S. metro area, more than 15 percent of home sellers have lowered their asking prices. 32.3% of Nashville’s pending home price declines were representative of a typical metro area in July: Half of the metro areas in this analysis had a higher percentage of price declines, while half had a lower percentage of price declines.

In McAllen, Texas, 15.7 percent of sellers lowered their asking prices, a lower percentage than any other metro area. It was followed by Newark, NJ (15.8%), Miami (18.5%), Honolulu (18.5%) and Bridgeport, CT (18.8%).

All metro areas saw their share of home price declines increase from a year ago, except for Lake County, Illinois, whose share fell from 28.2% to 22.3%, and Elgin, which fell from 27.3% to 22% , Chicago fell from 26.4% to 21.3%.

Real estate site Zillow’s home price outlook has been slashed due to widespread price cuts in July. Zillow forecasts that home prices will grow 2.4% by the end of July 2023. According to Zillow’s latest forecast, 5.3 million existing home sales are expected in 2022, down 14.1% from 2021.

New home loan applications plummet

The slowdown in the housing market is also reflected in new home purchases, with mortgage applications for new home purchases down 16.1% compared to a year ago, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association’s (MBA) July Builders Application Survey (BAS) data. , which saw a 7% decrease in applications compared to June. New single-family home sales rose a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 591,000 units in July.

Additionally, the average loan size for a new home fell to $416,029 in July from $423,221 in June.

“As economic uncertainty and potential homebuyers continue to delay decision-making amid economic uncertainty, and as home prices and mortgage rates remain high, mortgage applications to purchase newly constructed homes weakened in July. Applications for new home purchases are now down for the fourth straight month. The lowest level since April 2020,” said MBA Assistant Vice President Joel Kan. ◇





This article was published in the August 24 issue of Real Estate in San Francisco



