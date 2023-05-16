U.S. retail sales data in April halted consecutive declines



News from the Financial Associated Press on May 16 (edited by Shi Zhengcheng)On Tuesday night Beijing time, the U.S. Department of Commerce released preliminary forecast data for April retail sales data. Overall,The April data missed expectations for the third month in a row, only halting the downward momentum that had continued in the previous two months.

(Source: U.S. Census Bureau) After the release of the data, the three major U.S. stock indexes opened slightly lower tonight, the U.S. dollar index fluctuated and weakened, and gold futures also experienced a wave of diving, but the overall volatility was relatively limited.

According to the report, after adjusting for seasonal variables and the number of working days,U.S. retail and food service sales in April 2023 are expected to be $686.1 billion, an increase of 0.4% month-on-month (±0.5%), expected to be 0.8%an increase of 0.5% year-on-year (error ±0.5%); the March retail sales data was also adjusted to 683.2 billion US dollars, and the month-on-month decline narrowed to 0.7%.

(Single-on-month data on US retail sales, source: tradingeconomics) Among the 13 major categories of retail sales data, the downward trend of optional consumer goods is more significant.Sports Goods, Hobbies, Fun and BookstoresThe sales of the chain fell by 3.3% month-on-month, which was also the largest decline among all sub-items. also,Home improvement, electronics, apparel, gas stations and food storessales are also declining. In contrast, sales at car dealerships, general stores and online e-commerce companies rose quarter-on-quarter.

(Source: U.S. Department of Commerce) As the only service sector category in the retail sales report, restaurant and bar retail sales rose 0.6% month-on-month in April, showing that consumers continue to allocate more income to service sector spending.

The pace of interest rate hikes has gradually stopped, and recessions are coming

With the tenth consecutive interest rate hike in early May, Fed officials and Wall Street analysts widely expect that this round of rate hikes has come to an end.Data from the Federal Reserve in early May showed that the balance of U.S. credit card loans increased by $26.5 billion more than expected in March this year, which is also a new high in the past four months.With borrowing rates at near decade highs, consumers still have to borrow money to get by, and U.S. retail sales data will inevitably remain under pressure in the coming months.

As an extension of the retail data, Home Depot, the US home improvement and building materials retail giant, said before the market on Tuesday,The company expects sales this year to fall 2% to 5% year-over-year, following a flat guidance in February. This will also be Home Depot’s first year-on-year sales decline since 2009.

Of course, retail data itself has its own limitations. On the one hand, the data itself is not adjusted for inflation, so it focuses more on changes in consumption; in addition, retail sales data does not include a series of service industry data such as tourism, housing, and public utilities, so the coverage of economic activities It is not as comprehensive as CPI and other data.