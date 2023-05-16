Home » U.S. retail sales growth in April, consumer spending stable | Retail_Sina Finance_Sina.com
Business

U.S. retail sales growth in April, consumer spending stable

by admin

　　U.S. retail sales rose in April, reflecting strength in several retail categories and underscoring steady consumer spending.

　　Overall retail sales rose 0.4% month-on-month in April, after an upwardly revised 0.7% decline in March, according to data released by the U.S. Commerce Department on Tuesday. Retail sales excluding autos and gasoline rose 0.6%. These figures are not adjusted for inflation.

While the headline figure was below the median forecast of economists polled, retail sales excluding autos and gasoline rose more than expected.

Seven of the 13 retail categories rose in April, including auto dealerships, general merchandise and online stores. A rise in retail sales in April suggested that low unemployment and steady wage growth were supporting demand for goods.

Still, Americans continue to shift more of their discretionary spending toward services, and there are some signs that consumers are spending too much. Sales fell at furniture retailers, sporting equipment and other hobby stores, and appliance and electronics stores.

Sales at restaurants and bars, the only services category in the report, rose 0.6 percent.

Editor in charge: Wang Maohua

