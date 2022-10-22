Home Business U.S. stock changes | Social media sector fell Snap (SNAP.US) fell more than 29% provided by Zhitong Finance
Zhitong Finance APP learned that the social media sector fell in early U.S. stocks on Friday. As of press time, Snap (SNAP.US) fell 29.53%, Pinterest (PINS.US) fell 5.35%, Twitter (TWTR.US) fell 4.57%, and Match Group (MTCH.US) fell 4.03%.

Snap’s poor Q3 results weighed on the social media sector. According to the financial report, the company’s Q3 revenue was US$1.13 billion, an increase of only 6% year-on-year. This is the first time the year-on-year growth rate has fallen to single digits since the company went public in 2017. The market is expected to be US$1.14 billion. While adjusted earnings per share were $0.08 and the market was expecting a loss of $0.02 per share, its net loss widened 400% year over year to $360 million, or $0.22 per share, compared with a loss of $0.05 a year earlier, in part due to a loss of $1.55 billion in restructuring charges. In addition, the company noted that revenue growth in the fourth quarter will likely continue to slow.

