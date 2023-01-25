Home Business U.S. stock index futures fell more, Microsoft turned down after hours and now fell more than 1% Nasdaq 100_Sina Finance_Sina.com
U.S. stock index futures fell more, Microsoft turned down after hours and now fell more than 1% Nasdaq 100

U.S. stock index futures fell more, Microsoft turned down after hours and now fell more than 1% Nasdaq 100

U.S. stock futures extended losses,Nasdaq100 futures fell 0.5%, while S&P 500 futures fell 0.3%.MicrosoftU.S. stocks turned lower after hours and are now down more than 1%.

Microsoft’s second-quarter profit topped analysts’ estimates, helped by a strong performance in its cloud services business, which helped offset lower demand for personal computers and enterprise software amid a global economic downturn. Earlier in the day, Microsoft shares rose about 4 percent in after-hours trading. Microsoft reported adjusted earnings per share of $2.32 for the quarter ended Dec. 31, on revenue up 2% to $52.7 billion. Analysts on average had forecast earnings of $2.30 a share on revenue of $52.9 billion. The closely watched Azure cloud computing business saw revenue growth of 38%, which was estimated to be 37% after excluding the impact of currency fluctuations.

