U.S. Stock Indexes Close Higher as Tech Stocks Lead the Way

U.S. Stock Market Sees Collective Rise: Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Finish Higher

On July 28, the three major U.S. stock indexes closed in positive territory, signaling a positive end to the trading session. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (Dow) increased by 0.5% to reach 35,459.29 points, the S&P 500 surged by 0.99% to 4,582.23 points, and the Nasdaq Composite Index (Nasdaq) experienced a substantial rise of 1.9%, closing at 14,316.66 points.

This week, the Dow recorded a 0.66% rise, marking its third consecutive week of gains, while the S&P 500 also witnessed a similar trend with a 1.01% increase. The Nasdaq outperformed its counterparts, rising by 2.02% over the course of the week.

The upward momentum was driven by the prominent rise of large technology stocks. Leading the pack was Intel, which witnessed a remarkable 6.6% increase in its stock price. Other notable gains were observed in Tesla and Facebook’s parent company Meta, both experiencing over a 4% surge. Amazon and Netflix also fared well, with their stocks rising by more than 3%, while Microsoft and Google’s Class A shares increased by more than 2%. Nvidia and Apple joined the rally with stock gains over 1%.

Notably, the Nasdaq China Golden Dragon Index witnessed an extraordinary surge of 6.97%, achieving its largest one-day gain in nearly seven months. This week, the index managed to rise by a substantial 13.59%. Several Chinese companies listed on the index recorded significant gains. TAL Education Group saw a staggering 24% increase in its stock price, while Xiaopeng Motors, Bilibili, and Kingsoft Cloud also experienced gains exceeding 15%. Other notable gainers included iQiyi (13% increase), Tencent Music (12% increase), NIO (11% increase), and Ideal Auto (9% increase). Vipshop and Weibo rose by nearly 8%, Jingdong and New Oriental saw growth of over 6.5%, Pinduoduo recorded a 5.7% increase, and Alibaba, Ctrip, and Baidu closed with gains of over 5%.

