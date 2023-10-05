U.S. Stock Market Outlook: Initial Jobless Claims Lower Than Expected, OPEC+ Recommends Maintaining Oil Production Reduction Policy, Oil Prices Continue to Fall

U.S. Stock Market Futures Fall, European Markets Rise

Before the U.S. stock market opened on October 5, the futures for the three major U.S. stock indexes experienced a decline. Dow futures fell 0.22%, S&P 500 futures fell 0.18%, and Nasdaq futures fell 0.13%. Meanwhile, European markets saw an uptick with the German DAX index rising 0.21%, the British FTSE 100 index rising 0.43%, the French CAC 40 index rising 0.26%, and the European Stoxx 50 index rising 0.39%.

Oil Prices Continue to Decline

WTI crude oil fell 0.45% to $83.84 per barrel, while Brent crude oil fell 0.38% to $85.48 per barrel as of press time. The “destruction of demand” caused by high oil prices has already begun, according to JP Morgan. The bank highlighted that there are signs of consumer response with reduced fuel consumption, especially as gasoline prices surged in the third quarter. The increase in diesel prices has impacted construction companies, transportation companies, and farmers, leading to increased freight and food production costs. Rising jet fuel prices have also prompted warnings from airlines affected by the rising costs.

U.S. Initial Jobless Claims Lower Than Expected

The number of people filing for unemployment benefits in the U.S. for the week ending September 30 was 207,000, slightly lower than the expected 210,000. The report indicates that the labor market is showing no signs of a slowdown as initial jobless claims and continuing claims remain lower than expected. Despite this, a rise in Treasury yields was observed due to the possibility of a weakening labor market as suggested by the ADP release.

OPEC+ Recommends Maintaining Current Oil Production Reduction Policy

The OPEC+ Joint Ministerial Supervision Committee, composed of OPEC member states and non-OPEC oil-producing countries, held a video conference on October 4 and recommended maintaining the current oil production reduction policy unchanged. Saudi Arabia and Russia announced that they would continue voluntary reductions of oil production and export supply, respectively, until the end of the year. The “destruction of demand” caused by high oil prices has already begun, according to JP Morgan, emphasizing the need for maintaining production reductions.

U.S. Companies Announce Fewest Layoffs in a Year

In the third quarter, U.S. companies announced the lowest number of layoffs in a year, indicating a possible receding wave of layoffs in the job market. The technology industry, which has been heavily impacted by layoffs, saw layoffs decrease to the lowest level since June 2022. This resilience in the labor market comes despite aggressive interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve. The report also noted that artificial intelligence was a contributing factor to 3,997 layoffs in 2023.

Barclays Analyst Highlights Bond Market Dependency on Stock Market

Barclays analyst Ajay Rajadhyaksha pointed out that global bonds are destined to continue falling unless the stock market continues to be depressed, restoring the appeal of fixed income assets. The sell-off in the bond market has been massive, leading to a situation where the stock market is arguably more expensive from a valuation perspective than it was a month ago. The fate of the bond market now lies in the hands of equity markets, according to Rajadhyaksha.

Other News

South Korea’s Finance Minister expects exports to grow in October.

Goldman Sachs predicts that the Australian dollar will remain under pressure even if the Reserve Bank of Australia raises interest rates again in November.

Google may face the potential loss of being the default search engine for Apple’s Safari browser as Apple negotiates with search engine DuckDuckGo.

Apple CEO Tim Cook sold $41 million in after-tax shares, the largest share sale in over two years.

Exxon Mobil is expected to see rising profits in Q3 due to higher oil prices and strong demand for gasoline and diesel.

Vietnamese electric vehicle manufacturer VinFast saw a 159% increase in Q3 revenue, but its net loss also expanded.

Rivian plans to issue $1.5 billion in convertible bonds and anticipates preliminary Q3 revenue of $1.29-1.33 billion.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

