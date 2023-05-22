U.S. stocks before market: Fed’s Bullard says 50 basis points more rate hike needed, Apple’s rating downgraded Provided by Investing.com

© Reuters. U.S. stocks before market: Fed’s Bullard says 50 basis points more rate hike needed, Apple downgraded



Investing.com – Before the market on Monday (22nd), U.S. stock index futures were mixed. In the future market, we still need to pay close attention to the progress of the U.S. debt ceiling negotiations and the speeches of several Fed officials.

U.S. President Joe Biden and House Republican Speaker Kevin McCarthy are scheduled to meet again today, after Republicans pulled out of debt-ceiling talks on Friday (19th) dampened market sentiment.

At the same time, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said that the U.S. may default on its debt as early as June 1, and reiterated that the consequences of a debt default would be severe.

However, Goldman Sachs economist Alec Phillips believes that the possibility of debt default is very low, but he called on Congress to act as soon as possible, and it is not wise to wait until the last moment.

On the other hand, several Fed officials will speak during the day. Among them, he hawked again before the market, saying that the Fed must continue to fight inflation, and also said that interest rates may need to be raised above 6%. However, he admitted that it is difficult to decide whether to raise or suspend interest rates at the June meeting, and it is currently impossible to judge what interest rate decision should be made in June.

He also said that interest rates need to continue to be raised. He said that the core inflation indicators have not changed much in recent months. The Fed will have to raise the policy interest rate, and may need to raise interest rates by 50 basis points this year.

In addition, there will be a speech later on.

Premarket stocks

Micron Technology (NASDAQ: ) fell about 4% after U.S. chipmaker Micron failed a cybersecurity review and China will bar critical infrastructure operators from buying products from the company.

Facebook parent company Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: ) fell 1.2 percent after EU privacy regulators announced a fine of up to $1.3 billion on Meta for transferring data to the United States. Meta said it would bring up the above.

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: ) fell 1% after Loop Capital downgraded Apple to hold from buy, predicting that the company will miss its revenue targets.

JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: ) rose 0.4%, after the bank expects the acquisition of First Republic Bank to add $3 billion in net interest income.

Sports betting company DraftKings (NASDAQ: ) rose 3 percent after UBS upgraded the company to buy from neutral, citing increased penetration of new markets and faster revenue growth.

Nike (NYSE: ) fell 1.5 percent after Williams Trading downgraded Nike to Sell, saying Nike faces many headwinds and is expensive.

Westpac Banking Corporation ( PacWest Bancorp ) (NASDAQ: ) rose 4.5% after Westpac agreed to sell a $2.6 billion real estate loan portfolio to Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE: ).

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: ) rose 0.86%, ahead of a capital markets day event tonight that is expected to reveal more plans for electric vehicles.

Tesla (NASDAQ: ) rose 0.48%.

Netflix (NASDAQ: ) rose 0.12%, Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: ) rose 0.11%, Amazon (NASDAQ: ) rose 0.39%, and Google parent Alphabet (NASDAQ: ) rose 0.29%.

Chinese stocks

China Internet ETF KraneShares CSI China Internet (NYSE: ) rose 2.41%.

Mavericks Electric (NASDAQ: ) fell 1.23% as revenue declined and losses widened. The financial report shows that Niu Electric’s revenue in the first quarter was 417.2 million yuan, a decrease of 27.5% compared with the same period in 2022. The net loss was RMB 60.3 million, compared with a net loss of RMB 29.6 million in the same period in 2022. Not in accordance with US GAAP (Non-GAAP), the adjusted net loss was RMB 46.1 million, compared with a net loss of RMB 16.3 million in the same period in 2022.

Manbang (NYSE: ) rose 5.8%. In the first quarter, Manbang achieved operating income of RMB 1.702 billion, a year-on-year increase of 27.7%, exceeding market expectations. Non-GAAP net profit was RMB 515 million, a year-on-year increase of 171.4%, the highest in a single quarter since listing.

Weilai Automobile (NYSE:) (HK:) rose 2.23%, Li Auto (NASDAQ:) (HK:) rose 2.03%, and Xiaopeng Motors (NYSE:) (HK:) rose 2.22%.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:) (HK:) rose 2.75%, and iQiyi (NASDAQ:) rose 3.83%.

Alibaba (NYSE:) (HK: ) rose 1.81%, JD.com (NASDAQ:) (HK: ) rose 2.17%, and Pinduoduo (NASDAQ: ) rose 2.05%.

Baidu (NASDAQ: ) (HK: ) rose 2.07%. NetEase (NASDAQ:)(HK:) rose 3.00%.

financial report

After hours: Zoom video chat (NASDAQ: ), Lufax (NYSE: ).

