U.S. stocks can also rise after the close! ——Take you to understand the extended trading hours in two minutes

Recently, Nvidia’s U.S. stock rose nearly 30% after hours, shocking the industry. So why is the stock market trading after the market close? The regular business hours of the U.S. stock market should be from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Eastern Time, but the U.S. market allows people to trade outside normal hours, the so-called extended trading hours.

Pre-market trading, which occurs before the regular trading hours of the stock exchange, from 4:00 a.m. EST to the end of the opening time; after-hours trading, which occurs after the regular trading hours of the stock exchange, typical after-hours trading hours in the United States It’s 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. ET.

Extended trading hours allow investors to react to corporate earnings and other news released before or after regular trading hours. An earnings report or news that a chief executive is about to resign can cause wild swings in stock prices, and if people want to buy or sell as quickly as possible on the news, they can place an order in after-hours trading. Of course, extended trading hours also have some disadvantages, such as liquidity tends to be much lower, bid-ask spreads are wider, and volatility can also be higher.

