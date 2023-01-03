On January 3 (Tuesday), Chinese concept stocks rose. As of press time, the Nasdaq China Golden Dragon Index rose by nearly 5%, Pinduoduo (PDD.US) rose by more than 6%, and Huya (HUYALUS) rose by more than 11%.Chi-Med(HCM.US) rose more than 10%, Acoustic Network (API.US) rose nearly 10%, and GDS (GDS.US) rose more than 12%.

