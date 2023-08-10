U.S. Stocks Climb as Dow Jones Industrial Average Rises 0.15%

U.S. Stocks Close Higher on Strong Performances from Disney and Intel

In a positive end to the trading day, U.S. equities closed higher on Thursday, driven by gains in the technology, consumer discretionary, and healthcare sectors. The Dow Jones Industrial Average saw a modest increase of 0.15%.

The Walt Disney Company was one of the best performers of the session, with its stock surging by 4.88% or 4.27 points to trade at $91.76 at the close. Intel Corporation also showed strength, adding 1.17% or 0.40 points to end at $34.68. Salesforce Inc also had a good day, with its stock rising by 1.16% or 2.39 points to $208.25.

However, not all stocks fared well. Goldman Sachs Group Inc experienced a decline of 0.67% or 2.29 points, trading at $340.40 by the close. Nike also experienced a slight drop of 0.60% or 0.66 points, ending the day at $109.03. Johnson & Johnson was down 0.52% or 0.90 points, closing at $172.17.

The top performers on the S&P 500 included The Walt Disney Company, VF Corporation, and FleetCor Technologies. The worst performers on the index were Tapestry Inc, General Motors Co, and Ralph Lauren.

On the Nasdaq Composite, Science 37 Holdings Inc had an impressive day with a 42.09% increase in its stock. TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc and Edible Garden AG Inc were also among the top performers. Meanwhile, Galera Therapeutics Inc, Amyris Corporation, and Origin Materials Inc were the worst performers on the Nasdaq Composite.

Investors saw 1,601 stocks on the New York Stock Exchange fall, outweighing the 1,311 stocks that closed higher. Additionally, 85 stocks saw no change, while 1,828 stocks on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange closed on a downward trend and 1,671 stocks rose. A total of 126 individual stocks saw minimal changes.

FleetCor Technologies saw a rise to one-year highs, while Galera Therapeutics Inc, Amyris Corporation, and Origin Materials Inc experienced significant drops to all-time lows.

In commodities trading, gold futures saw a decline of 0.24% for December delivery, while WTI crude oil futures for September delivery fell by 1.81%. The October London Brent crude oil futures contract also dropped by 1.32%.

Currency trading saw little movement, with the EUR/USD exchange rate staying at 1.10 and the USD/JPY rising by 0.73% to 144.77. The U.S. dollar index futures increased by 0.16% to 102.47.

Overall, the positive performances from Disney and Intel contributed to the higher close for U.S. stocks, despite some sectors facing declines. Investors remain cautious as they navigate the ongoing volatility and uncertainties in the market.

