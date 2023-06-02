U.S. stocks close: Chinese concept stocks rebound sharply, Nasdaq closes up more than 1.2%, market risk appetite picks up Provided by Financial Associated Press

© Reuters. U.S. stocks close: Chinese concept stocks rebound sharply, Nasdaq closes up more than 1.2%, market risk appetite picks up



News from the Financial Associated Press, June 2 (edited by Niu Zhanlin)On Thursday Eastern Time, the three major U.S. stock indexes collectively closed up, and Chinese concept stocks rebounded sharply. Investors’ expectations that the Federal Reserve will pause interest rate hikes at its next meeting and the U.S. Senate’s passage of a debt-ceiling bill with little suspense have boosted market risk appetite.

Late Wednesday, the U.S. House of Representatives approved the debt-ceiling agreement reached between Biden and McCarthy, and Senate leaders have pledged to move quickly, with Biden saying he is eager to sign it into law. At present, there is almost no suspense for the Senate to pass the debt ceiling bill. The key is whether the action is fast enough.

Philadelphia Fed President Harker reiterated on Thursday that the central bank should keep interest rates unchanged at its June meeting, even though the process of falling inflation is “disappointingly underway” and inflation remains well above the Fed’s target. “It’s time to hit the button to stop rate hikes, and it’s best to wait and see what happens to the economy first.”

“As long as a major negative factor or potential major negative factor is eliminated, it will help remove uncertainty in the market and will also drive stocks higher,” said Ross Mayfield, investment strategist at Baird. The risk of a U.S. default has largely been judged lifted and attention has been turned elsewhere.

JJ Kinahan, chief executive of IG North America, commented that although investors wanted to end the rate hike soon, it may be a bit ahead of its time. “The market is like a spoiled child, every once in a while, it screams: no more rate hikes, but the Fed keeps tightening.”

Market Dynamics

As of the close, the Dow rose 153.30 points, or 0.47%, to 33061.57; the Nasdaq rose 165.70 points, or 1.28%, to 13100.98; the S&P 500 rose 41.19 points, or 0.99%, to 4221.02.

Most of the 11 sectors of the S&P 500 index closed up. The S&P information technology/technology sector closed up 1.33%, industrials, raw materials, energy, optional consumption, telecommunications services, and financial sectors rose 1.26%-1.09%. Consumer goods sector It fell 0.09%, and the utility sector fell 0.78%.

Most of the U.S. stock industry ETFs closed up, banking ETFs rose 2.08%, regional bank ETFs rose 2.03%, energy industry ETFs rose 1.27%, consumer discretionary ETFs rose 1.18%, global technology stock ETFs rose 1.15%, and Internet stock index ETFs rose 1.11% %, the financial industry ETF rose 1.07%, the technology industry ETF rose 1.02%; while the utilities ETF fell 0.74%, and the daily consumer goods ETF fell slightly 0.08%.

Performance of popular stocks

Large-scale technology stocks generally rose, Nvidia rose more than 5%, Netflix and meta rose more than 2%, Tesla, Apple, Microsoft rose more than 1%, and Google rose slightly.

Most bank stocks rose, JPMorgan Chase and Citigroup rose more than 1%, Morgan Stanley, Bank of America, and Wells Fargo rose slightly, and Goldman Sachs fell more than 2%. round of layoffs.

AI concept stocks continued to pull back, C3.ai fell more than 13%, SoundHound.ai fell nearly 4%, and BigBear.ai fell more than 5%.

Popular Chinese concept stocks generally rose, and the Nasdaq China Golden Dragon Index rose 4.07%. Manbang rose by more than 7%, Baidu and JD.com rose by more than 6%, Pinduoduo, Tencent Music, and Vipshop rose by more than 5%, Alibaba rose by more than 4%, Futu Holdings, iQiyi rose by more than 3%, Xiaopeng Automobile, Bilibili, and Weibo rose by more than 1%, while NetEase, Ideal Auto, and Weilai rose slightly.

company news

[Apple plans to adjust the global retail chain to further deepen the Indian and Chinese markets]

Apple is developing plans to expand and strengthen its retail chain to further expand its business in China and other parts of Asia, while the company will also revamp its old stores in the United States and Europe. Apple is discussing opening 15 new stores in the Asia-Pacific region by the end of 2027, five in Europe and the Middle East, and four more in the U.S. and Canada, according to people familiar with the matter. It is reported that the company also plans to renovate or relocate six stores in Asia, nine in Europe and 13 in North America. Overall, Apple plans to build, relocate or renovate 53 stores over the next four years.

[Microsoft and startup CoreWeave sign AI computing power agreement]

Microsoft has agreed to invest billions of dollars in startup CoreWeave over the next few years to build cloud computing infrastructure. CoreWeave announced on Wednesday that it has received $200 million in financing. Just over a month ago, the company secured a $2 billion valuation. CoreWeave announced Wednesday that it has secured funding from hedge fund Magnetar Capital, a continuation of a $221 million funding round in April. In addition, Nvidia invested $100 million in previous financing. It is reported that CoreWeave was established in 2017 and has 160 employees.

【Is there a problem with the Apple savings account? Some customers complained that the transfer could not be made]

In mid-April, as the U.S. banking crisis unfolded, Apple joined the race to attract bank deposits, launching a high-yield savings account with much fanfare. But some customers recently revealed that when they tried to transfer funds to other bank cards, they encountered a lot of trouble. Customers have claimed that after they made the transfer, their money appeared to simply disappear, neither in the Apple account nor in the account they were trying to transfer. On new savings accounts like Apple’s, large transfers could trigger anti-money laundering alerts, or other security concerns that require additional scrutiny, according to anti-money laundering professionals. These delays typically last around five days, they said.

JP Morgan to close 21 First Republic branches

JPMorgan Chase will close 21 First Republic branches by the end of the year as it integrates the failed bank into its business, a JPMorgan spokesman said on June 1. Those locations account for about a quarter of the First Republic’s 84 branches in eight states, the report said. First Republic, the largest bank to fail since the 2008 financial crisis, was taken over by regulators in May and sold to JPMorgan.

[Lululemon’snetrevenueofUS$2.00billioninthefirstquarteranalystsexpectedUS$1.93billion]

Lululemon’s net revenue in the first quarter was US$2.0 billion, analysts expected US$1.93 billion; net revenue for the entire fiscal year was expected to be US$9.44 billion to US$9.51 billion, previously estimated to be US$9.3 billion to US$9.41 billion; overall sales in the first quarter after excluding exchange rate factors An increase of 17.0%, analysts expected an increase of 14.5%; the company’s goal is to achieve net revenue of 6.25 billion to 12.50 billion US dollars by 2026.