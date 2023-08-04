U.S. Stocks Close Down as Apple’s Market Value Falls Below $3 Trillion

Title: U.S. Stocks Close Down as Apple’s Market Value Dips Below $3 Trillion

Date: August 5, 2023

Source: Financial Associated Press

On Friday, the U.S. stock market experienced a decline in the three major indexes, resulting in their worst weekly performance ever. The Dow Jones Index fell by 0.43% to 35,065.62 points, the S&P 500 Index dropped by 0.53% to 4,478.03 points, and the Nasdaq Index decreased by 0.36% to 13,909.24 points.

Throughout this week, both the Nasdaq and S&P 500 experienced declines of approximately 2.9% and 2.3% respectively. Meanwhile, the Dow fell by 1.1%, indicating increased risk aversion among investors.

Steve Sosnick, the chief strategist at Interactive Brokers, noted that many shorts have capitulated, which could suggest that the rally is nearing its end. However, amid this decline, Amazon shares saw an 8% surge after reporting stronger-than-expected earnings.

Among the popular technology stocks, Apple experienced a significant decline of nearly 5%, resulting in its market value falling below $3 trillion. The company’s market cap shrank to about $2.85 trillion, losing more than $160 billion in a single day. Apple’s third-quarter performance report for fiscal year 2023 revealed a decline in revenues for the third consecutive quarter, with similar projections for the current quarter. Apple became the first company to reach a $3 trillion market cap in June.

In other news, Daily Youxianmei witnessed a staggering rise of nearly 300%. The stock closed up over 284% and briefly rose by 350% during the session. This surge came after the company signed two financing share purchase agreements with investors.

Several semiconductor giants, including Qualcomm, NXP, Infineon, Nordic Semiconductor, and Bosch, announced a joint venture to promote the adoption of RISC-V architecture worldwide. The venture aims to accelerate the development of next-generation hardware, initially focusing on the automotive sector. However, it expects to expand to mobile devices and the Internet of Things.

UBS plans to restructure its technology, media, and telecom investment banking team in an effort to gain a larger share of the deal-making market. The bank is reportedly considering appointing Laurence Braham as the global technology co-head, potentially partnering with Christian Lesueur.

A U.S. federal judge dismissed some allegations against Google’s search engine, narrowing the scope of an antitrust lawsuit. The judge stated that state attorneys general failed to demonstrate that Google’s search results harmed competitors such as Yelp Inc. and Expedia Group Inc.

Pulp giant Suzano and various private equity firms are considering bidding for the shares of Hong Kong-listed tissue maker Vinda International. Suzano SA, along with buyout firms Bain Capital, CVC Capital Partners, and DCP Capital, are among the potential bidders for Essity AB’s majority stake in Vinda International.

Google’s parent company, Alphabet, significantly reduced its stake in Robinhood, cutting its holdings by almost 90%. This move came shortly after Robinhood announced its first post-IPO profit.

In conclusion, the U.S. stock market closed down as the three major indexes experienced a decline. Apple’s market value fell below $3 trillion, and various companies made significant announcements and developments throughout the day.

