News from the Financial Associated Press on January 14 (edited by Niu Zhanlin)On Friday, Eastern Time, the three major U.S. stock indexes collectively closed up. Wall Street giants JPMorgan Chase and Bank of America jointly released better-than-expected financial reports, and investors expected the Fed to cut interest rates as early as the second half of this year as inflation fell.

Some of the largest U.S. banks kicked off the fourth-quarter earnings season with better-than-expected results, and while overall revenue performance was decent, the major banks stockpiled more emergency funds to weather a possible recession. JPMorgan predicted a “moderate recession” in the U.S. economy was more likely and said it was prepared for any eventuality.

Ross Mayfield, an analyst at Baird Investment Strategist, said big bank earnings had weighed on stocks at the start of the day, but sentiment quickly reversed as investors seemed to take the negative news lightly. “People weren’t expecting anything too good from the banks either, the earnings reports were just a little bit of a mood swing.”

Mayfield added that, frankly, the market has done quite well over the past few weeks, and in the absence of a catalyst, the upcoming earnings season could lead to profit-taking.

Mark Haefele of UBS Global Wealth Management said corporate earnings had not yet fully priced in the impact of last year’s rate hikes. He expects fourth-quarter results to provide a “test,” with an earnings recession likely in 2023.

Upbeat data on the state of the U.S. consumer also boosted market sentiment, with the University of Michigan’s consumer sentiment index rising to its highest level since last April. Expectations for inflation a year from now also fell, according to a survey released on Friday.

In addition, inflation data released this week is expected to slow the pace of interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve, which is now widely expected to raise its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points at its February meeting.

Market Dynamics

As of the close, the Dow rose 112.64 points, or 0.33%, to 34302.61; the Nasdaq rose 78.05 points, or 0.71%, to 11079.16; the S&P 500 rose 15.92 points, or 0.40%, to 3999.09. The Nasdaq rose 4.82% this week, the S&P 500 rose 2.67%, and the Dow rose 2%.

Most of the 11 sectors in the S&P 500 Index closed up. The consumer optional sector closed up 0.97% to lead, the financial and raw materials sector rose about 0.7%, the energy sector rose by more than 0.1%, the smallest increase, the industrial sector fell by more than 0.1%, and utilities The sector fell more than 0.4%, and the real estate sector fell more than 0.6%, the worst performer.

Most of the ETFs in the US stock industry closed up, the Internet stock index rose 0.99%, and the consumer discretionary ETF rose 0.94%. The biotechnology index rose 0.83%, and the financial sector ETF rose 0.78%. Utilities ETF fell 0.36% to perform at the bottom, and regional bank ETF fell 0.12%.

Hot Stock Performance

Large technology stocks collectively rose, with Amazon up about 3%, and a cumulative rise of 14.00% this week, the largest weekly gain since April 2020. Apple and Google rose more than 1%, while Netflix, Meta, and Microsoft rose slightly. Tesla fell nearly 1%, and rose more than 8% this week.

MGO Global, the parent company of Macy’s personal clothing brand, broke on the first day of its U.S. IPO, closing down 6.8%, after soaring 232% earlier in the day. The crazy rally of 3B Home Furnishing came to an end, with a drop of more than 30%, and a cumulative increase of about 180% this week.

After the financial report was announced, bank stocks opened lower and moved higher and collectively closed up. JPMorgan Chase rose 2.5%, Wells Fargo rose 3.25%, Bank of America rose 2.2%, and Citigroup rose 1.7%.

Popular Chinese concept stocks generally rose. The Nasdaq China Golden Dragon Index rose 2.81%, and it rose 5.72% this week. Futu Holdings and Manbang rose by more than 8%, iQiyi rose by more than 6%, Tencent Music rose by more than 5%, Bilibili rose by more than 4%, Pinduoduo, NetEase, Alibaba, Vipshop, Weibo rose Over 3%, Baidu rose over 1%, and Jingdong rose slightly. Xiaopeng Motors fell more than 1%, and Ideal Automobile and Weilai fell slightly.

company news

[Citigroup’s Q4 net profit fell by more than 21%, but the decline was better than expected]

On Friday, Eastern Time, Citigroup, one of the six largest banks in the United States, announced its financial report for the fourth quarter of 2022. The bank’s Q4 net profit fell by more than 21% compared with the same period last year, but the decline was better than expected. The high interest rate environment created by the Federal Reserve’s aggressive interest rate hikes has benefited banks. With the help of strong growth in fixed transaction business, Citigroup’s overall revenue and profits have exceeded market expectations. The financial report shows that Citigroup’s Q4 revenue was US$18.01 billion, which was higher than analysts’ expectations of US$17.9 billion; net profit was US$2.5 billion, compared with US$3.2 billion in the same period last year, but the decline was not as serious as analysts expected; earnings per share It was $1.16, better than analysts’ expectations of $1.14. Thanks to high interest rates, Citigroup’s Q4 fixed transaction revenue rose 31% year-on-year to $3.2 billion, the highest on record for the bank in the fourth quarter, and total transaction volume rose 18%, beating executives’ forecast of 10% last month.

[Economic deterioration superimposed on historical problems left over from the fourth largest bank in the United States suffered a tragic cut in Q4 profits]

On Friday morning local time, Wells Fargo, which ranks fourth on Wall Street by assets, released its fourth-quarter financial report. Although investors had somewhat pessimistic expectations, they still took a breath of air when they saw the specific figures. According to the disclosure of Wells Fargo, the total revenue in the fourth quarter of last year was US$19.66 billion, which was US$20.8 billion in the same period last year; the net profit was US$2.864 billion (equivalent to 67 cents in EPS), which was US$5.75 billion in the same period last year (equivalent to US$1.38 in EPS). There are two main reasons for the sharp drop in profits. The first is the economic headwinds facing Wall Street. Wells Fargo increased its loss provision by $957 million in the quarter, compared with the release of $452 million in the same period last year. Wells Fargo also said that $397 million of the new provision in Q4 mainly reflected growth in the lending business itself.

[JPMorgan Chase reported better-than-expected results, but the good start of the earnings season has cast a shadow of recession]

Wall Street giant JPMorgan Chase released a better-than-expected financial report, officially kicking off a new round of US stock earnings season. In terms of specific details, JPMorgan Chase’s adjusted revenue reached US$35.57 billion, compared with analysts’ consensus forecast of US$34.3 billion; net profit was US$11 billion, equivalent to EPS US$3.57, which was also better than analysts’ expectations of US$3.07. Also in this financial report, it continues to show the changes in the US economy in the era of high interest rates. The head of JPMorgan Chase said in the earnings report that although the U.S. economy remains strong, it does not know the ultimate impact of “a series of headwinds”, including the situation in Ukraine, the fragile supply of energy and food, and persistently high inflation. Damage to purchasing power and push up expectations for rate hikes, as well as unprecedented quantitative tightening by the Federal Reserve.

[Goldman Sachs says its new fintech unit lost $3 billion in three years]

Goldman Sachs said on Friday that the bank’s newly formed “platform solutions” technology and consumer unit will post a pre-tax loss of $3 billion since 2020. The bank will restate its financial results for the past three years. Goldman restated earnings to reflect the new divisional structure. In October, Goldman Sachs Chief Executive David Solomon unveiled a new divisional structure in a bid to persuade investors to give the bank a higher valuation. The announcement, designed to help investors track results across divisions, comes ahead of the bank’s fourth-quarter results next Tuesday.

[U.S. Department of Justice approves an antitrust official to oversee cases and investigations involving Google]

The Justice Department recently approved its top antitrust official, Jonathan Kanter, to oversee cases and investigations involving Alphabet Inc.’s Google, authorizing him to handle a potential lawsuit against the company’s ad technology business, according to people familiar with the matter. Kanter is the assistant attorney general for antitrust and has been a longtime critic of Google. For more than a year, there has been uncertainty over Kanter’s ability to lead the protracted investigation. Google had asked the Justice Department to recuse Kanter from the case against the company, citing federal rules and an executive order issued by the Biden administration regarding possible conflicts.