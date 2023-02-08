© Reuters. U.S. stocks close: Federal Reserve officials join forces to fight inflation, Google AI makes “low-level mistakes” and stock prices plummet



News from the Financial Associated Press, February 9 (edited by Niu Zhanlin)On Wednesday Eastern Time, a number of Federal Reserve officials delivered speeches, expressing that they need to continue to raise interest rates to fight inflation, which caused the market to fall under pressure, with technology stocks leading the decline.

From New York Fed President Williams to Minneapolis Fed President Kashkari to Fed Governors Waller and Cook, the message is clear: The Fed needs to keep monetary policy tight enough to bring inflation back down to 2% target level.

The Federal Reserve’s “three-in-command” Williams said that the Fed needs to take a sufficiently strict stance on policy to reduce inflation, and a terminal interest rate of 5-5.25% is a reasonable point of view.

Kashkari pointed out that wage growth is now too strong to support inflation back to 2%, and interest rates need to continue to rise. Most of my colleagues expect interest rates to rise above 5%, and of course they may be higher.

Waller warned that the job of curbing inflation was “not done” and that it could be a “protracted battle” that would lead to higher-than-expected interest rates.

Krishna Guha, an analyst at Evercore ISI, believes that the officials of the Federal Reserve are obviously trying to attract the attention of the market and counter the market’s dovish interpretation of Powell’s remarks.

And their recent series of hawkish remarks has indeed had an effect. The interest rate options market is changing its view on Fed policy. The market consensus was nearly a percentage point higher.

Lisa Sharett, CIO of Morgan Stanley Wealth Management, publicly claimed on Wednesday that in the context of deteriorating corporate earnings and economic expectations, the sharp rebound in the stock market not only created a huge disconnect with fundamentals, but also threatened the stability of the market.

Market Dynamics

As of the close, the Dow fell 207.68 points, or 0.61%, to 33949.01; the Nasdaq fell 203.27 points, or 1.68%, to 11910.52; the S&P 500 fell 46.14 points, or 1.11%, to 4117.86.

The 11 sectors of the S&P 500 Index collapsed across the board. Among them, the telecommunications services sector closed down 4.13%, the worst performer, the information technology/technology sector fell by more than 1.2%, the utilities sector fell by more than 1.7%, and optional consumption, energy, and consumer goods The raw materials and raw materials sectors all fell by more than 0.8%, and the real estate sector fell by nearly 0.3%, the smallest decline.

The U.S. stock industry ETFs closed down across the board. Among them, the global aviation industry ETF with the smallest decline also fell 0.24%, the medical industry ETF fell 0.29%, the financial industry ETF fell 0.57%, and the banking industry ETF fell 0.75%. The Internet stock index with the largest decline fell sharply 2.38%, the biotechnology index fell 2.19%, the utility ETF fell 1.68%, the technology industry ETF fell 1.21%, the regional bank ETF fell 1.13%, and the global technology stock ETF fell 1.05%.

Performance of popular stocks

Most popular technology stocks fell, Meta Platforms fell more than 4%, Amazon fell 2.02%, Microsoft fell 0.3%, Netflix rose 1.07%, and Tesla rose more than 2%.

Google’s highly anticipated AI chatbot Bard got off to a bad start and made a factual error, which caused Google’s stock price to plummet, closing down about 7.7%.

CVS has reached an agreement to acquire Oak Street Health for approximately $10.6 billion, a deal that will be funded from existing resources and existing financing capabilities and is expected to close this year. Shares of the company rose 3.5 percent, while Oak Street Health rose 4.6 percent.

Shares in the English football club rose nearly 11 percent, on track for one of their best days ever, following reports that Qatari investors may bid for the English football club.

Popular Chinese concept stocks generally fell, and the Nasdaq China Golden Dragon Index fell 1.70%. Futu Holdings fell nearly 6%, Baidu, Xiaopeng Motors, and iQiyi fell more than 4%, Bilibili, JD.com fell more than 3%, Weibo, Weilai, and Pinduoduo fell more than 2%. Pinhui fell more than 1%, and Tencent Music, Alibaba, and Manbang fell slightly. Zhihu and NetEase rose slightly.

company news

[Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard adds another resistance! UK watchdog says deal could harm market competition]

On Wednesday local time, the British antitrust regulator said that after an in-depth investigation, they initially believed that Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard would damage competition in the game market. Britain’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said the deal could dent the vital rivalry between Microsoft’s Xbox and Sony’s PlayStation consoles, and could kill competition in the nascent cloud gaming market. The CMA said it analyzed evidence that Microsoft would have commercial motives to make Activision’s Call of Duty game an exclusive on its Xbox platform, which would hit rivals such as Sony.

[Google AI chatbot answers wrong question]

Previously, Bard, Google’s artificial intelligence chatbot, gave incorrect answers to questions raised by users at a press conference. The question asked, “What new discoveries can I tell my 9-year-old about the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST)?” A photo, taken with JWST. However, this answer is not accurate. According to NASA, in 2004, the European Southern Observatory’s Very Large Telescope (VLT) took the first photo of an exoplanet. Google’s new artificial intelligence tool Bard has made factual errors, fueling concerns that the tool isn’t ready to be integrated into the search engine.

[Netflix expands shared account feature to more countries]

American streaming media company Netflix said that it is expanding the shared account function to more countries, and will later launch the service in Canada, New Zealand, Portugal and Spain. At present, 100 million users around the world have used this function.

[Credit Suisse plans to provide $380 million bonus pool for executives related to restructuring]

Credit Suisse has prepared a “transition bonus” for the top 1% of its staff, equivalent to about 500 executives, to maintain morale during the company’s overhaul, people familiar with the matter said, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday. Executives will enjoy a $380 million bonus pool if they push through the company’s restructuring. The “transformation award” will be voted on at the annual meeting on April 4 as part of the compensation report.

[Disney’sfirst-quarterrevenueof23.51billionUSdollarsanalystsexpected23.39billionUSdollars]

Disney’s revenue in the first quarter was US$23.51 billion, analysts expected US$23.39 billion; Disney+ subscribers in the first quarter were 161.8 million, expected to be 164 million; adjusted earnings per share in the first quarter were US$0.99, analysts expected US$0.74; theme parks, experience And consumer products business revenue of 8.74 billion US dollars.