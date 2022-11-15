© Reuters. U.S. stocks close: Investors weigh Fed policy toward three major indexes lower late in the session



Financial Associated Press, November 15 (Editor Niu Zhanlin)U.S. stocks closed lower on Monday after last week’s sharp gains, as investors digested the latest comments from Federal Reserve officials on the prospect of further rate hikes.

U.S. inflation data for October came in below market forecasts, with investors hoping the Federal Reserve might not tighten policy further, whose efforts to curb inflation this year have weighed heavily on stocks.

Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Brainard said on Monday that recent inflation data provided some reassuring signs that it may be appropriate to slow the pace of interest rate hikes in the near term. This remark briefly boosted market sentiment, and the three major indexes once turned red across the board.

But she also stressed that the Fed has done a lot, but there is still more to be done, making some investors nervous. Brainard did not explicitly commit to raising rates by 50 basis points in December, nor did he elaborate on exactly when the pace of rate increases would be slowed.

Fed Governor Waller said over the weekend that policymakers still have “a ways to go” and would like to see more data like this before easing the brakes.

Jake Schurmeier, a portfolio manager at Harbor Capital Advisors, said: “I think Brainard’s comments underscore the uncertainty of the road ahead and the Fed’s reliance on data. They don’t want a slower pace of rate hikes to be mistaken for easing. “

Arun Sai, multi-asset strategist at Pictet Asset Management, said: “We should understand that a data point is not a trend and we should not get carried away. If the market expects a turn on this basis, I am afraid we will be disappointed. The focus should now turn to The real economy, and whether it can digest what has happened, like raising interest rates.”

Market dynamics

As of the close, the Dow fell 211.16 points, or 0.63%, to 33536.70; the Nasdaq fell 127.11 points, or 1.12%, to 11196.22; the S&P 500 fell 35.68 points, or 0.89%, to 3957.25.

The 11 sectors of the S&P 500 were almost wiped out on Monday. The real estate sector closed down 2.65%, leading the decline, while the consumer discretionary, financials, and utilities sectors fell as much as 1.71%, and the healthcare sector rose less than 0.1%. plate.

Most U.S. stock industry ETFs closed down, led by banking ETFs down 1.67%, consumer discretionary ETFs down 1.6%, financial industry ETFs down 1.50%, regional bank ETFs down 1.4%, global aviation ETFs down 1.34%, Internet stock index ETFs Down 1.245. The biotech ETF and the medical industry ETF were barely maintained gainers, up 0.32% and 0.17% respectively.

Top stock performance

Most of the large technology stocks fell. Microsoft and Amazon fell more than 2%, Meta Platforms and Apple fell more than 1%, Tesla fell 2.6%, and Netflix rose 3.15%.

The pharmaceutical and non-ferrous metal sectors rose, Moderna rose more than 4%, Pfizer rose more than 3%, and Nucor rose more than 2%. Auto manufacturing and energy stocks were among the top losers. Lucid fell more than 5%, Plug Energy fell more than 3%, and General Motors fell more than 2%.

Most popular Chinese concept stocks rose, with the Nasdaq China Golden Dragon Index up 0.47%. Manbang rose by more than 9%, Futu Holdings rose by more than 7%, Daily Youxian rose by more than 6%, JD.com rose by more than 3%, Baidu and Vipshop rose by more than 2%, Xiaopeng Motors and Bilibili rose by more than 2%. 1%, Tencent Music, NetEase, Alibaba, Pinduoduo rose slightly. Li Auto fell by more than 5%, Weilai fell by more than 3%, iQiyi fell by more than 2%, and Weibo and Luckin Coffee fell by more than 1%.

Company news

[Amazon is also reportedly mulling 10,000 layoffs]

Amazon plans to cut about 10,000 jobs across its corporate and technology divisions, expected to begin as soon as this week, according to multiple people familiar with the matter. If true, it would be the largest layoff ever for the world‘s largest online retailer. The layoffs are concentrated in Amazon’s devices division, including its voice assistant Alexa, people familiar with the matter said. In addition, the retail and human resources departments are also key targets for layoffs. The size of the layoffs, which have not yet been finalized, if kept at 10,000, would represent 3 percent of the company’s total workforce, they added.

[Amazon founder Bezos: plans to give away most of his wealth in his lifetime]

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos said in an interview that he plans to give away the vast majority of his wealth in his lifetime to fight climate change and support those who unite humanity in the face of deep social and political divisions people who get up. Bezos did not disclose specifics, and this is the first time he has announced plans to give away most of his assets. Bezos has previously been criticized for not signing The Giving Pledge. Launched by Bill Gates and Warren Buffett, the Giving Pledge was established in 2010 to encourage the world‘s wealthy to spend at least half of their net worth on philanthropy, both during their lifetimes and when they die. It should be noted that the donation pledge is a public pledge of donation intention, not a legal contract.

[FedEx: furloughed employees will be recalled when business conditions allow]

FedEx said that the temporary layoff of employees in some markets in the United States was in response to the negative impact of the current business environment on the company’s order volume; some eligible employees will receive permanent transfer opportunities to other markets with recruitment needs; the company will Continue to assess the commercialization environment and recall furloughed employees when the business environment permits.

[The “big short” prototype Bury, which was cleared in the second quarter, returns to the market]

According to the 13F document disclosed by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Monday, Eastern Time, Scion Asset Management, the hedge fund company headed by Michael Berry, the prototype character of the movie “The Big Short”, began to increase its positions in the third quarter. rose to $41.3 million. Scion once again added GEO Group, and Scion also entered five new targets, namely Qurate Retail Group, private prison company CoreCivic, rocket manufacturer Aerojet Rocketdyne, Charter Communications and Liberty Latin America.

[Tiger Global Fund Q3 holdings: JD.com is still the No. 1 heavyweight holdings Alphabet, Microsoft, etc.]

According to the disclosure of the US Securities and Exchange Commission, Tiger Global Fund submitted a position report (13F) for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022. According to statistics, the total market value of Tiger Global Fund’s holdings in the fourth quarter reached US$10.893 billion, and the market value of the top ten holdings accounted for about 64.64%. The top five heavyweight stocks are JD.com, Microsoft, Now Services, Meta Platforms and SEA. From the perspective of changes in position ratio, the top five buying targets are Datadog, Workday, Alphabet, Uber and Microsoft; the top five selling targets include CrowdStrike, Nu Holdings, JD.com, and Xiaopeng Motors.

[It is said that Apple will not significantly increase advertising on the iPhone at present]

According to The Information, Apple is not looking to add more advertising to the iPhone and is happy with the current revenue growth, people familiar with the matter said. Apple launched two new ad slots in the App Store last month, the “Today” tab and at the bottom of other developers’ app listings product pages. Apple has suspended showing certain controversial ad categories. Apple has also faced criticism from the advertising industry for rolling out an app tracking transparency policy that undercuts the power of third-party ad networks to share user data. Apple executives denied this, saying it was targeting customer privacy and user experience.

[Berkshire built a position in the third quarter to buy more TSMC and increase its holdings of Occidental Petroleum and Chevron]

The 13F report shows that in the third quarter, Berkshire opened positions in TSMC, building materials manufacturer Louisiana-Pacific (LP), and Jeffrey (JEF); cleared Store Capital; increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum, Chevron, RH, Pioneer Ramon Global, and Celaness; underweight Activision Blizzard, Bank of New York Mellon, Kroger, General Motors, etc.; heavy holdings include Apple, Bank of America, Chevron, Coca-Cola, and American Express.