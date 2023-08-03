U.S. Stocks Close Lower as Chinese Concept Stocks Rise; American Superconductor Falls 16%

U.S. stocks closed slightly lower on August 4 as investors assessed the latest corporate performance and faced pressure from rising U.S. bond yields. The Dow Jones index fell 0.19% to 35,215.89 points; the S&P 500 index fell 0.25% to 4,501.89 points; and the Nasdaq index fell 0.10% to 13,959.72 points.

The sell-off in the bond market has pushed up yields on long-dated U.S. Treasuries, which has undercut the case for buying stocks. “As bond yields keep moving higher, that’s putting pressure on stocks,” said Bryce Doty, portfolio manager at Sit Investment Associates.

Many analysts believe that a small correction in the stock market is long overdue, considering the market’s continuous rise this year. Both the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq have achieved five consecutive monthly gains.

In terms of individual stocks, Qualcomm shares fell about 8.2% after reporting lower-than-expected quarterly revenue and disappointing guidance. Meanwhile, American Superconductor experienced a significant drop of 16.23%, closing at $9.6 per share.

Large technology stocks showed a mixed performance on August 4. Apple and Microsoft both fell, while Tesla, Google, and Amazon experienced gains. Other popular Chinese concept stocks, such as Alibaba, JD.com, Pinduoduo, and Baidu, also saw an increase in value.

In other company news, Apple reported higher-than-expected third-quarter revenue, but its iPhone revenue fell short of expectations. Amazon’s net sales in the second quarter exceeded expectations, leading to a significant after-hours rise in its stock price. Tesla executives reportedly met with India’s Commerce Minister to discuss plans for building a factory in India. Alphabet’s self-driving car company, Waymo, announced its plans to launch a driverless taxi service in Texas in 2023. And Oatly expanded its partnership with Amazon in Europe, making its oatmeal products available in major European markets.

Overall, the U.S. stocks closed slightly lower on August 4, as investors grappled with corporate performance and rising bond yields. Despite the slight decline, popular Chinese concept stocks showed resilience, and certain technology stocks experienced gains. As the market continues to navigate these factors, investors will closely monitor the performance and news of individual companies.

